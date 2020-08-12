Debbie McCoy, chairwoman for the Owensboro Multicultural Festival committee, said she knew in the spring the annual summer festival of diversity could not be held in person this year.
The August event usually fills up the front lawn of First Presbyterian Church on Griffith Avenue with displays from a variety of cultures, with performances, children’s activities and food. But with the coronavirus pandemic, an in-person festival was not going to be possible, McCoy said.
“We actually made the decision back in April, because we just felt like we couldn’t guarantee people’s safety,” McCoy said Tuesday.
It would have been understandable if the festival committee had just decided to cancel the event entirely, while hoping for a better environment in 2021.
But, instead the committee members decided to take the Multicultural Festival online this year.
“We just didn’t want to lose the opportunity to get people … celebrating our diversity and learning from each other,” McCoy said.
This Saturday, the 22nd annual Multicultural Festival will be held online, one the festival’s Facebook page.
The Web address is: www.facebook.com/owensboromulticultural festival.
The event will go online Saturday morning and will last through the afternoon. An exact start time had not been set as of Tuesday morning.
The event will include a combination or recorded presentations, art displays, a collaborative Zoom choir, video profiles and craft ideas. At 2 p.m., the festival will go live on Facebook, with world music by Chad Gesser, a DJ and professor of sociology at Owensboro Community & Technical College.
Recipes for Chinese, Greek, German and other kinds of food will be showcased. The event will include explorations of the city’s various cultures and communities, such as the city’s Burmese community. Art displays by Black artists will also be featured.
The protests for racial justice that have taken place across the country this year made it important for this year’s festival to go on, McCoy said.
“We felt like with everything going on across the country with the anti-racism movement, it was important to have a voice this year, McCoy said.
Taking the event online, “was the best way to do it safely,” she said.
The theme of this year’s festival is, “We’re In This Together.”
The committee has been working for months, McCoy said. Technical assistance in bringing the festival online was provided by Red Pixel Studios.
“It took us a while to figure out how we were going to do it, and getting our technicians online,” McCoy said.
In a press release, Jeff Moles, Director of Christian Education and Mission at First Presbyterian Church, said: “In this terribly difficult time in our country and world, our church believes it is part of our calling to continue offering this opportunity for people to encounter neighbors who are different from themselves. First Presbyterian Church hopes the Multicultural Festival is an important step toward creating a community that is more just, compassionate, and welcoming.”
