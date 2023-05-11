In June, multiple Owensboro churches will partner for Connect Camp at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Described as “Vacation Bible School on steroids,” the summer faith-based camp, scheduled for June 19-23, is open to children who have completed kindergarten through the completion of fifth grade. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday — the final day.
Brad Winter, who oversees community engagement and activities for First Baptist Church, said the event began in 2021.
“The first year we had 215 kids, and last year we had 287,” Winter said. “Our goal this year is to have a minimum of 300, and I think we’ll make that goal pretty easily.”
The camp includes 19 skill stations. Among them are science lab, basketball, archery, crafts, flag football and a man cave.
Winter said there will also be worship time set aside for children.
“They begin each day with what’s called Lift Off,” Winter said. “They do worship; the kids are singing and dancing. They come back in the middle of the day for worship; it’s still high energy but a little more serious with the message. And then at the end of the day, they do what’s called Aftershock.”
Along with First Baptist, Owensboro Christian Church, Walnut Memorial Baptist, Eaton Memorial, Wing Avenue Baptist, Christ Community Church and New Life Church and BridgePointe Church are partnering for this year’s camp.
“That’s a pretty broad spectrum of churches,” Winter said. “Our goal is really to see kids come to know Jesus. At the end of the day, we’re not worried about who gets what kid and what church benefits the most from this camp.
“Last year, we saw 25 kids come to know Jesus, and that was the most from all of our Connect Camps.”
Connect Camp is a ministry headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia, that partners with churches around the country for the camp.
Winter said the Connect Camp organization brings in 27 staff members to help guide and lead volunteers from the various churches.
Winter said he’s seeking 100 volunteers to work alongside Connect Camp staffers.
“They’re a well-oiled machine; they come in, set everything up in a day,” Winter said. “Connect ministries does a phenomenal job at training their staff; they’re background checked and vetted really well.”
Winter, however, said he doesn’t want cost to be a barrier, so there will be scholarships available through an application process, which can be applied for by emailing connectcampobky@gmail.com.
The goal is to raise $60,000 for scholarships.
“It doesn’t go to the operational fund; it strictly goes to the kids so they can come to camp,” Winter said.
