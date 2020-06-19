City officials announced Thursday that they will spread its traditional Independence Day fireworks display across Owensboro on July 3.
The plan is to set off fireworks from eight different locations.
The citywide “Healthy at Home” fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m. on July 3, with fireworks being launched from Thompson-Berry Park, the Owensboro riverfront, Moreland Park, the Owensboro Sportscenter, the former Owensboro Health property on East Parrish Avenue, Centre Court tennis complex on Bittle Road, Southern Little League on South Griffith Avenue, and the former GE property on Old Hartford Road. The fireworks will be launched from all locations simultaneously.
The fireworks display will replace the annual fireworks show at the riverfront, which draws thousands of people to downtown. Under the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, crowds of no more than 50 people will be allowed to gather beginning on June 29.
Tim Ross, the city’s director of public events, said the idea is to make the annual fireworks display accessible to people at home, or watching from a large space such as a parking lot.
“It’s unique,” Ross said of the event, “We haven’t seen any other places in the state or the U.S.” with a similar plan.
The Owensboro Country Club on East Byers Avenue also has an annual fireworks display, and will coordinate its fireworks show to coincide with the city’s. Radio station WBKR, 92.5 FM, will broadcast the show’s soundtrack, which will be synchronized to the music.
The launch sites will be closed to the public, and anyone coming onto the sites will cause the show to be halted, Ross said. The widespread display will make fireworks viewable from across town, Ross said.
“They can enjoy a picnic in their backyard, or at a friend’s house” and watch the show, or drive to an area like a parking lot near one of the launch sites, Ross said. “The concept is to bring it to the people and spread it around town.”
The sites were selected because they met the regulations for safely launching fireworks, Ross said.
“We looked at, could we shoot at 10 locations or 12 locations, but there aren’t enough locations” that meet the regulations, he said.
“Every place we are shooting is where we have permission” and meet the regulations, Ross said.
The individual displays will last about 10 to 12 minutes each. Depending on their location, people should be able to see more than one display.
The traditional downtown Independence Day event costs between $50,000 and $60,000. Because the city is not spending money on bands or other amenities that would normally be part of the Independence Day celebration downtown, more money was able to be put to the fireworks displays, Ross said.
“Hopefully, people realize we are trying to make an effort to help them celebrate the Fourth in a unique way,” Ross said.
In a prepared statement, city Mayor Tom Watson said: “We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day with our community. In this time of uncertainty, when so many special events are being canceled, we’re proud to offer this creative alternative to kick off the holiday weekend.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
