While Owensboro Municipal Utility handles the city’s drinking water needs, those responsibilities are divided into two different water districts for residents living outside Owensboro in Daviess County.
For decades, Daviess County residents were serviced by three water districts: East Daviess County Water District, West Daviess County Water District and Southeast Daviess County Water District.
On Jan. 1, 2021, the Southeast and West Districts officially merged into one, becoming the Daviess County Water District.
William Higdon, Daviess County Water District general manager, said that he believes that merger was overdue.
“The Southeast District started in about 1968 and the West District was about a year behind it,” Higdon said. “So that is how they started different districts, different rates, different boards.”
While they were both completely separate entities, they both operated out of the same office with the same staff, had the same general manager and used the same equipment.
“Everything was the same, we just had two systems,” Higdon said.
Now, the combined Daviess County Water District serves 13,500 customers and features about 320 miles of waterlines.
Higdon said there won’t be a significant financial savings from combining the water districts, but it has helped eliminate the same tasks having to be done twice.
Those living in the areas previously served by the West and Southwest Water Districts are still currently receiving the rate that existed before the merger. It is anticipated that will change by the end of 2022.
“We plan to blend rates by the end of this year; they both have different years, but by the end of this year they will have the same rates,” Higdon said.
The East Daviess County Water District, located in Philpot, was not a part of the merger between the Southeast and West Daviess County Water Districts, leaving two independent water districts to provide service to county residents.
Kasey Emmick, general manager of the East Daviess County Water District, said this water district provides services to the more rural areas of Daviess County.
Officially incorporated on May 12, 1970, the East Daviess County Water District has a different business format than the Daviess County Water District.
“We are more like a co-op in the sense that we are owned by the members,” Emmick said.
The district was founded by Jerome Hamilton, who believed residents living in more rural areas of Daviess County deserved better access to city water. He would go on to serve as board president for more than 40 years before retiring in 2013.
His daughter, Agnes Johnson, is currently the association’s office manager.
Emmick said the East Daviess County Water District currently provides water service to 4,800 customers and has about 450 miles of waterlines. Of those, about 1,400 are in Hancock County and 600 are located in Ohio County.
“We have a lot of waterlines, but we are in the country, so we don’t have as many customers,” he said.
The biggest business users of water for the East Daviess County Water District are the chicken and turkey houses in the area, he said.
While both the Daviess County Water District and the East Daviess County Water District both purchase their water directly from OMU, neither Emmick nor Higdon believe the water districts will consolidate and form one countywide water district in Daviess County.
“Their territory is so far east of us, it may be an advantage, somewhere, but the biggest problem I see would be you don’t want to incur debts you don’t have and put that on your other customers that don’t have it,” Higdon said.
