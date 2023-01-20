Advanced Cardiology of Owensboro will present “Death of a Gangster: A 1920’s Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Green River Spirits.
The event will include dinner with an interactive plot, twisted murder mystery. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best 1920s attire.
