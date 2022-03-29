When Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel outlined his case against Jaikorian Johnson in the 2020 fatal shooting of Corban Henry Monday, Kuegel focused on the evidence investgiators had gathered: The gun, the bullet and shell casings recovered from the scene, the bag the gun was found in and fingerprints found on the gun and bag.
Defense attorney Ramon McGee didn’t dispute any evidence Kuegel listed in his opening statement.
Instead, McGeee told jurors Johnson fired at Henry because Johnson had been shot at twice in the days leading up to the Aug, 15, 2020 incident, and that he was afraid for his life.
Jurors will decide if they believe Johnson, 18, is not guilty of murder in Henry’s death. Jurors heard opening statements and some witnesses Monday afternoon, including testimony from Henry’s mother, Nancy Henry.
“Corban loved fishing and camping,” Nancy Henry told jurors, holding up a framed photo of the teen. “He loved the beach and waterfalls. It was our favorite thing to do.”
Corban Henry was 15 when he was fatally shot on West Fifth Street near Kendall-Perkins Park.
Henry was shot while he was riding on the back of a moped being driven by another juvenile.
Johnson was 17 when he was charged, and his case was transferred to adult court.
Kuegel, in his opening statements, didn’t discuss a motive in the shooting.
Kuegel told jurors evidence collected at the scene, and at a home investigators identified from a witness, led them to charging Johnson.
“There are lots of moving parts in this case. There are different locations,” Kuegel said.
While city police officers were at the scene of the shooting, a bystander flagged down a Daviess County sheriff’s deputy, telling the deputy they saw someone fleeing the scene on foot.
Kuegel said deputy Zach Morris was led to a house on Werner Avenue, where he was given permission to search, and found two juveniles, one of which was Johnson, in a back bedroom.
Deputies took the juveniles into custody for questioning and received further permission to search, Kuegel said.
In a bathroom, deputies found an orange bag that contained two handguns and a fanny pack. Fingerprint analysis found Johnson’s fingerprints on the bag and one of the guns, Kuegel said.
A bullet found at the scene was determined to have been fired from the gun with Johnson’s fingerprints, Kuegel told jurors.
Kuegel said DNA evidence found on the gun would show Johnson likely had handled the gun.
Kuegel added that jurors would later see a cellphone video of Johnson waving a handgun that looks like the one believed used in the shooting.
“The black gun is the murder weapon, the black gun that contains Jaikorian Johnson’s DNA, and only his DNA,” Kuegel said. “All five rounds that were found at the (scene) were fired from that handgun.”
McGee told jurors Johnson “did what he had to do on Aug. 15.”
“He did what he had to do to save his life,” said McGee, and added that Johnson had been in fear for his life after two recent incidents where he had been shot at.
McGee said Johnson and a friend were walking down West Fifth Street when they heard a moped slowly coming up behind them.
McGee said Johnson was on edge because he had been among a group of people shot at near Dugan Best Recreation Center 10 days prior to the incident on West Fifth Street.
Johnson had also been shot at near Greentree Apartments three days before the incident with Henry, McGee said. After that incident, Johnson decided to start carrying a gun, McGee said.
McGee said Henry had “a running beef” with the person Johnson was walking with.
When the moped carrying Henry pulled up, “what happened is Corban Henry pulls out what looks like a pistol, and starts waving it and pointing it,” McGee said. The “gun” was an airsoft pistol, “but the average person wouldn’t know it. ...Johnson couldn’t have known it,” McGee said.
Johnson ran from the scene while firing the handgun behind him.
“This case, whatever the prosecutor (believes) that is is, was not murder,” McGee said. “Jaikorian did what he had to do to save his life.”
The trial resumes Tuesday in Daviess Circuit Court.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
