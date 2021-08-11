Local artist and art educator Brian Murphy believes everyone has a story to tell, especially through art.
Murphy, Sorgho Elementary School art teacher, hopes to convey this message in his upcoming art show at Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Ralph Center of Fine Arts Gallery. He will finish hanging the show within the next few days, and it will remain there for the next few weeks.
The show consists of pieces he’s created during the last 10 to 15 years. He hopes to show his growth and progression as an artist through the pieces.
“The show is all about taking an idea and making something with it, and expressing it,” he said. “The show includes images of dreams and ideas with collage and pop culture.”
He hopes his pieces have a message and that those who view them will be able to have a connection with them.
“With a lot of things going on in the world right now, a lot of people are struggling,” he said. “Art is a way to take that energy you have and use it for something expressive and positive, and hopefully constructive and not destructive.”
That’s why he makes art, he said, and it’s also what he teaches his students. Everybody can be an artist, and art can be created for wellness, mental health and self-care, but it also can be communicative.
Heather Logsdon, director of the KWC art program and associate professor of art, has known Murphy since high school. She and Murphy consider themselves “art hermits,” she said.
“He makes a lot of art without sharing it,” she said. “Sharing art can be hard, so I am glad Brian is showing his work.”
She hopes Murphy’s work connects with people and evokes a conversation, specifically his pieces that discuss race and stereotypes.
“His show is really about helping people to break down those stereotypes and experience a sense of enlightenment,” she said. “I think the community will really love his show. I have seen him grow as an artist, and I am so proud of him.”
Logsdon said, barring any pandemic mandates that require the college to close its gallery to the public, KWC will be presenting public art shows this semester. She said a variety of shows will be presented, including those from the Owensboro Art Guild, the Owensboro Photography Club and other artists in the region.
The gallery, located at the corner of College Drive and South Griffin Avenue, is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and is free and open to the public.
Masks are required while in the gallery. Murphy will also be planning a meet-and-greet show opening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. August 21, pending any COVID-19 protocols that prohibit such a gathering.
During the meet-and-greet, Murphy will answer questions and discuss his work with patrons.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
