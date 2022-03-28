Located in a former automobile dealership in Central City is a museum that pays homage to the musical artists and actors from Muhlenberg County that have left a lasting impact through their work.
Perhaps the best known performers reflected in The Muhlenberg Music Museum, 200 North St., are the Everly Brothers. With hits like “Wake up Little Susie,” “Cathy’s Clown” and “When will I be loved,” Don and Phil Everly first came onto the burgeoning rock ‘n’ roll scene in 1956 after signing to Cadence Records.
“The idea was, we need to hang onto our music heritage, so we created the Music Museum to honor not just the brothers, but all of our music heritage,” Tourism Director Freddie Mayes said.
In addition to the Everly Brothers, other iconic individuals celebrated within the museum’s walls include Country Music Hall of Fame and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Merle Travis, as well as actor James Best, perhaps best known for his portrayal of Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane on the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show.
Mayes said the museum sprang up from an annual Everly Brothers homecoming celebration that began in 1988.
“They came back in August of 1988, and there was a parade, a family reunion and a closing concert,” he said. “The closing concert drew over 5,000 people, so the interest was there to make that an annual event.”
The event was hosted every year for 15 years — 1988 and 2002.
“During those years, at our peak, we had crowds of 20,000 people from all over the world coming into our community,” Mayes said.
Today, the musical legacy of the brothers is reflected in the museum. Once passing a memorial to the brothers featuring two large guitars and a stone tablet, visitors are first struck by a red 1977 MG convertible, donated by owner Phil Everly to the museum in 2006. A collection of Everly Brothers albums and 45s, each featuring colorful album covers, can also be viewed, but they are a part of the collection and not for sale.
Those wishing to hear to classic tunes of the duo inducted into the inaugural class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in 1986 can push a button on a classic 1960s jukebox and watch as their selection lowers onto the platter and the needle drops into the groove.
Mayes said some items on display in the museum are of a more sentimental nature.
“We have a lot of the things of the Everly Brothers that were actually donated by either them or their family members,” Mayes said. “Both of their parents were born and raised here, and both families were very large, so there are a lot of local people related to the brothers, so they made items available as well.”
In addition to photos from the brothers’ early days on the music scene to music awards and autographed memorabilia, the museum also documents the history of the Everly Brothers homecoming and the impact it had on Central City.
“It was really an event that our community was proud to be able to put on because we had no facilities, we had no expertise,” Mayes said. “It took over 300 volunteers in order to put those concerts on, everybody did something to make sure it was a success, so it was a great sense of pride for our community to be able to do those concerts.”
Mayes said the annual event attracted performers ranging from Bo Didley, Chet Adkins and Tammy Wynette to then up-and-coming musicians Marty Stuart, Keith Urban and Billy Ray Cyrus.
In addition to the Muhlenberg Music Museum, the building also houses the Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame and Museum. Separated only by a pair of doors, visitors to the motorsports museum can enjoy an array of historic race cars that once did battle on dragstrip and circle tracks.
While admission to both museums is free, donations are accepted. Museum hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Both museums are closed for lunch between noon and 1 p.m.
Mayes said it is important that a small community like Central City make efforts to preserve its history for the next generation and document what those who originated there went on to accomplish.
“It is phenomenal to think that even one of these people has worldwide attention,” he said. “But to think that so many people did from our community that is challenged in so many ways and has so many issues to overcome, it is especially a thing of pride to think they came from this area and called it home.”
