Owensboro Museum of Fine Art of Frederica Street held its GlassFest on Saturday, an exhibition in glass making with demonstrations on glass blowing.
The exhibition featured glass-blowing demonstrations and a question-and-answer segment about glass blowing from glassmakers Lisa Pelo and Clayton Benefiel from Hot Blown Glass out of Indianapolis, Indiana.
The exhibition is part of the museum’s “Glorious Glass” exhibit, which will run through July 18 and features 300 works made using a variety of glass-making techniques.
Hot Blown Glass demonstrations talked about glass’s versatility, different uses, flexibility and durability and even explained and demonstrated how fiber optics would be made.
“There’s a lot of different ways to work with glass,” an instructor said. “These are some examples of characteristics of glass that you never really think it can do.”
The event also featured arts and crafts and glass painting for family-friendly activities.
Trisha Teasley and Courtland Burroughs of Owensboro said they attended the event to experience the art and creativity of glass making and to have something to do with their kids.
Linda Lindsey-Stephens, also of Owensboro said she brought her family to the event to let her son, Eli Lindsey-Stephens experience glass blowing in-person.
“We wanted to see some glass blowing and do some arts and crafts,” she said. “We love it. He’s (Eli) never seen glass blowing, so we wanted him to experience it.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.