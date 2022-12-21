LIVE ANIMAL TUESDAY

Mary Kate Jones, 5, pets Freddie, a mini-longhorn bull calf, during the “Winter Break Blast” on Tuesday at the Owensboro Museum of Science & History. Freddie and the other animals, including a lamb, rabbit and goat, are from Equestrian Enterprises in Utica.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

With schools out of session for the holiday season, the Owensboro Museum of Science & History is looking to keep families entertained with its “Winter Break Blast,” which returned Tuesday for the first time since 2019.

“It’s a given that students are on break and parents are looking for something to do,” said Kathy Olson, the museum’s chief executive officer. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to share the holiday spirit with families, and we’re happy to do it.

