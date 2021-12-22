Those who enjoy museums, both near and far, can have the best of both worlds with a membership to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History this Christmas.
Kathy Olson, museum director, said that thanks to a reciprocal program the museum joined this year, those who purchase a $100 membership will receive free admission to more than 300 art, history and children’s museums, in addition to the longstanding membership benefits.
“Joining it this year just gave us an added level of benefits for our members,” Olson said.
While the standard individual museum membership costs $25 and includes free admission to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, as well as about 300 science and technology museums throughout the world, those wishing to visit more history-oriented museums can opt for the higher level of membership.
Olson said that while the Owensboro museum has been a member of Association of Science and Technology Centers Travel Passport Program for about 15 years, visitors to the museum would ask if their membership included free admission to additional history museums.
“The reciprocal program is just awesome,” she said. “It supports us, and memberships and admissions are a big part of the income that comes into the museum.”
Olson said that while the Owensboro Museum of Science and History prepares for a certain amount of museum memberships to lapse every year, they are an important aspect of museum funding.
“In general, it is a known source of income for us, and it is the easiest way that the community can support us,” she said.
Six levels of membership are available at the museum at 122 E. Second St. in Owensboro, ranging from the $25 for a basic single membership to a $250 donor membership.
Olson said the basic membership includes free museum admission for one year, admission to more than 300 ASTC Passport Program science and technology museums, a 10% discount at the OMSH store and invitations to special events.
Olson said memberships rates will be increasing in 2022 for the first time in about 10 years, so these last few days in December are a great time to renew or join. Christmas gift memberships will be offered until 5 p.m. Christmas eve and can be ordered by calling 270-687-2732.
For a complete list of OMSH membership levels and benefits, visit http://www.owensboromuseum.org/wordpress/membership/.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.