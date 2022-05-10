The Owensboro Museum of Science and History’s Board of Directors is announcing a new fundraising series, History Served Up, which will feature history lessons, live entertainment, and food.

The first event, Bar-B-Q Style, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the museum. It will feature a history lesson presented by regional actor McCellus Mays, through his portrayal of Harry Green, the first person in Owensboro to commercially sell barbecue.

Green was a formerly-enslaved man who worked in tobacco in Owensboro. He dug a pit in his yard and started cooking barbecue and selling it to the community, said Kathy Olson, OMSH executive director.

“He was so popular that all of the Catholic churches wanted him as their chef for their parish picnics in the late 19th century,” Olson said. “If you could get Harry Green as your chef, your event was a success.”

She said Green also traveled the commonwealth, and cooked during Kentucky Derby events in Louisville.

Olson said the History Served Up events are designed to provide science and history presentations and lectures in a fun way. The OMSH board is currently in the process of planning other similar events throughout the year that will be specifically for couples, families and children.

Tickets for the event are $30 per person and include a barbecue dinner of pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread, bread pudding and three drink tickets for beer or wine.

Only 100 tickets will be sold for the event because, Olson said, the museum didn’t want to plan anything big for their first foray into public events since the pandemic started. Many tickets have been sold, but there are still some available, and they may be purchased at the museum directly.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Charlene Blay and 2nd Edition. There will also be a temporary Owensboro Barbecue mini-exhibit unveiled that evening.

Patrons attending the event will automatically be entered into a drawing for a local history-themed “Explore Owensboro” quilt created in the Log Cabin quilt pattern by Pam Bivens. Anyone interested in purchasing additional opportunities to win the quilt can purchase a $5 ticket by calling or visiting the museum, or purchasing a ticket the evening of the event.

Other silent auction items that evening include an autographed photo of Coach John Calipari, several bourbon collections and a variety of themed gift baskets.

Patrons may order tickets by calling the Museum of Science and history at 270-687-2732. Future History Served Up events will be announced this summer.

This event is sponsored by Dahl and Groetzinger and Thacker Wealth and Retirement.

