FAITH NIGHT

Consumed By Fire, comprised of Josh Ward on guitar and harmonies, left, Caleb Ward on vocals and Jordan Ward on harmonies and percussion, will perform Aug. 7 as part of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Faith Night concert series.

 Photo submitted

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum will launch a series of free concerts on the Michael E. Horn Family outdoor stage featuring contemporary Christian music artists over the next three months.

“Faith Night at the Museum is a free concert series, and it will be held on our outdoor stage at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” said Chris Joslin, executive director of the museum. “Each night features a unique contemporary Christian music artist, and we’re working in conjunction, from a media sponsorship standpoint, with Christian Family Radio.

{p dir=”ltr”}Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com

