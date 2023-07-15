The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum will launch a series of free concerts on the Michael E. Horn Family outdoor stage featuring contemporary Christian music artists over the next three months.
“Faith Night at the Museum is a free concert series, and it will be held on our outdoor stage at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” said Chris Joslin, executive director of the museum. “Each night features a unique contemporary Christian music artist, and we’re working in conjunction, from a media sponsorship standpoint, with Christian Family Radio.
“It’s an opportunity to partner with them, and it’s an opportunity to present something unique here in Owensboro.”
The schedule for the 2023 season includes young, emerging artists Consumed by Fire on Aug. 4, Apollo LTD on Sept. 8 and Leanna Crawford on Oct. 7.
“It’s a continuation of the series we started last summer, First Fridays, but this year we couldn’t nail down all the first Fridays, so we changed it to Faith Night,” said Hannah Koller, marketing director of the museum.
Along with Christian Family Radio, support comes from Castlen Steel, Larry and Lamone Mayfield, Gary and Meg Boswell, Bill Barron Real Estate, Steve and Peggi Clark, Whitesville Knights of Columbus and an anonymous private donor.
“(Christian Family Radio) is probably one of the more important voices in Christian radio, here on the local market,” Joslin said. “It made a lot of sense to work with them and to help craft the message to their core audience, not only in Bowling Green, but obviously the core audience here in Owensboro.
“I think it’s a win-win. It’s a great outlet for us to spread the message of this concert series amongst people here in our local market in Owensboro, but it’s an opportunity too for Christian Family Radio to serve its Owensboro market well and connect with them.”
Christian Family Radio will be advertising the concert series to its broader listening audience, including those in Bowling Green and Glasgow, Joslin said.
“We work hard to present music with a mission and want everything we do under the Hall of Fame banner to have a tangible impact on our community,” Joslin said. “Thanks to the generosity of private donors, this concert series features music rooted in faith, highlighting some of the brightest emerging artists in contemporary Christian music today.”
Bluegrass music has its roots in gospel music, being one of the foundational genres that helped create bluegrass, Koller said.
“I think that’s one of the reasons why it makes sense to think about contemporary Christian concert series,” Joslin said.
More from this section
Joslin said that the link between bluegrass and gospel originates with Bill Monroe, the Father of Bluegrass, who took inspiration from gospel and blues.
“All those things really influenced Bill Monroe that led to him creating what we know today as bluegrass music,” Joslin said. “Fiddle heavy, up-tempo, there’s a blues element and there’s a gospel element.”
Joslin’s hope with the concert series is to further build the community around the music while serving the local community and beyond.
“It’s a way for us to strengthen our audience too and serve them well — and hopefully expand our audience,” Joslin said. “Hopefully events like this are a gateway to discovering everything that our nonprofit is involved with throughout the entire year.”
Last year, First Friday had been done in conjunction with Friday After 5, Koller said.
“(It) was a great partnership and we loved it, but there is just so much other big talent on those Fridays that we didn’t want to take away from that,” Koller said. “Some are on Friday, some are on Saturday, some are a little later, but we’re still going to have food trucks and activities present, so we’re not pulling away too much.
“We just didn’t want to take away too much from the other talent going on.”
Consumed By Fire’s performance will be part of Friday After 5, Joslin said.
“It’s just a great way for the family to come out, or groups, whether that be a Sunday School group or a church group,” Koller said. “They can just come out and bring chairs, blankets, have a good time and just know that they are in a family-friendly safe place to come and enjoy each other’s company and worship and enjoy music.”
All ages are welcome to the concerts. Shows are from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Along with the food trucks, the Hall of Fame will sell concessions.
“It’s just an opportunity to serve our community and offer up some free music that’s very family-oriented,” Joslin said. “The price is right, so hopefully it will be very accessible to everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.