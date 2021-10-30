The Owensboro Museum of Science and History is welcoming some new faces to its rooster, as well as a new interactive exhibit known as “Museumasaur.”
Kathy Olson, museum director, said Friday that Hadley Rouse has been hired as assistant museum director — which is a newly-created position — and Zane Fisher has been hired as curator of collections.
“We are thrilled to have them both, and they are a great addition to the museum,” Olson said. “It is positioning us to move forward and serve our community better.”
Rouse is a native of Owensboro and a graduate of Western Kentucky University. She will be involved with museum memberships, public relations and marketing, along with working with the museums’ educational programs. Owensboro residents may know her as Mary Poppins in the Back Alley Musical production, or as Hodel, the middle daughter, in the BAM production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Fisher is a native of Indianapolis. He resides in Rockport. He holds a degree in anthropology from Ball State University. He is also interested in biology and brings experience with IT and design to the museum. Fisher will be involved with the museum’s education programing, in addition to overseeing the collections and exhibits.
The museum at 122 E. 2nd St. is also celebrating the installation of a new activity geared towards its youngest visitors.
Billed as the “Museumasaur,” the children’s activity is made up of 250 replica bones from a variety of dinosaurs that visitors are encouraged to assemble into their ultimate dinosaur.
“They may make a triceratops, but it might have a different tail,” Olson said. “They can use their imagination, because there are plenty of bones to be able to do that, or they can create their favorite dinosaur.”
Olson said the dinosaur bones puzzle is the first of a handful of improvements that will be coming to the museum.
Daviess Fiscal Court approved a $100,000 grant to the museum earlier this month that will be used to enhance its children’s “Playseum” area and an adjacent hands-on exhibit area.
