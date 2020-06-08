The state says museums and distilleries can open to the public on Monday for the first time since the pandemic hit in mid-March.
But Owensboro’s museums and O.Z. Tyler Distillery say they’ll wait awhile before reopening.
The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will reopen June 14, Mary Bryan Hood, the museum’s director, said last week.
Kathy Olson, chief executive officer of the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, said, “We’re planning to open on June 20.”
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, said plans call for opening on June 17.
He said the Hall of Fame’s exhibit space and museum store will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for the time being.
And Nicole Ebelhar, manager of visitor experience at O.Z. Tyler Distillery, said the distillery will re-open for tours on July 1.
Hood said, “We’ll respond to the guidelines. We’ll require masks. If they don’t have one, we’ll provide it. We’ll take their temperature at the door. People will have to stay six feet apart. We’ll monitor the number of people inside the museum — a maximum of 25 to 30 at one time. And we’ll have hand sanitizer stations.”
She said, “We’ll have a great exhibition when we reopen.”
“Celebrate Women,” the exhibit, is in honor of the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote.
Hood said hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The museum will be closed on Mondays.
Hood said ARTLAND, an interactive art studio created for children ages 4 to 10, won’t reopen immediately because it is too small to keep people at least six feet apart.
She said that while it’s been closed, the museum has offered an accelerated online program and virtual tours.
“We’ll definitely keep those up on our website,” Hood said. “We’ve reached a lot of new people. It’s a great audience-building technique. We’ll see how the public responds.”
Olson said the science and history museum is waiting to reopen because “the state’s guidelines for reopening haven’t been posted yet. And it will probably take a few extra days to put the new procedures in place.”
She said, “We’re planning to make it (June 20) a special day with special activities — and social distancing.”
Olson said she isn’t sure when the Owensboro Rotary Playzeum, for children 10 and under, inside the museum will reopen.
That depends on the state’s guidelines, she said.
Joslin said, “Many have accessed the virtual tour videos we created during the shut-down, providing an overview of each exhibit area as well as a behind the scenes look at our theater and production areas. Now, visitors can experience the Hall of Fame in person again.”
He said the museum store will feature several new items, including an O.Z. Tyler limited-edition bourbon with a Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame label and a new ROMP T-shirt that is available while the limited run lasts.
Joslin said safety guidelines will be posted on the Hall of Fame’s website — bluegrasshall.org.
Ebelhar said the main reason for delaying the start of distillery tours is “the construction work in progress that we have been working on since we closed down in March due to COVID-19.”
She said, “We are also working on a plan on how we will handle tours, tastings and guests shopping in the gift shop to ensure we are following the recommended CDC guidelines and social distancing protocols.”
The company recently added an online store selling O.Z. Tyler bourbon, honey bourbon and rye; Quarter Horse bourbon and rye; Duke Spirits products; Don Casimiro rum; Tryst vodka; and Hixson Gin along with hand sanitizer.
The site is at https://oz-tyler-distillery.square.site/shop/2
