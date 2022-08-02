When John Falcone was growing up, it seemed like music was the direction that he was heading in.
And while he still continues to showcase his talents, Falcone, 42, has paved a career in healthcare, currently working his ninth year as a general surgeon for Owensboro Health Surgical Specialists, where he specializes in cancer, trauma, vascular surgeries and more.
Raised on a farm in the small town of Silver Creek, New York, music was present in Falcone’s youth.
“There were certainly family influences,” he said. “My mom and my dad both played instruments and several extended family members.”
Falcone picked up the trumpet, inspired by his maternal grandfather, around the third and fourth grade, taking private lessons from a player from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
By his senior year in high school, Falcone was a professional trumpet player with the American Federation of Musicians and became first chair in the New York All-State Symphonic Band in 1997, which Falcone considered to be a “big deal.”
“My hometown has about 5,000 people and I was competing with people from New York City,” he said.
Falcone was also extending his talents to singing and teaching himself the guitar, piano and writing his own songs.
He was also a lead in an opera earlier in his youth.
But it was a close familial relationship that steered Falcone toward a career in healthcare.
His grandmother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer during Falcone’s teen years and passed away during his early 20s.
“I think that kind of opened up that door to me,” Falcone said.
After graduating from high school as the class valedictorian in 1998, Falcone headed off to Cornell University. At first, Falcone didn’t have a plan or idea of where he wanted to land career-wise.
“When I went to college, I really didn’t know but fortunately I figured out that medical school was kind of the way to go,” he said. “That was in my junior year, so I studied for the MCAT and took it ….”
Receiving his bachelors of science in biology with a concentration in biochemistry in 2002 with summa cum laude and research honors, Falcone attended the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, getting his doctor of medicine in 2006.
He eventually received a master of science in medical education from the University of Pittsburgh in 2011.
Before starting his general surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Falcone was still keeping up his musical chops.
“...There was a small band where I was the frontman and we’d played all ‘90s alternative rock covers and songs and crowd-pleasing tunes,” he said. “But when I was in (my) residency, that kind of went to the wayside just (because) the amount of time that’s involved in learning the trade.”
After completing his residency, Falcone moved to Owensboro in 2013 where he became a general surgeon with Owensboro Health.
But it was in 2018 that Falcone found his way back to music in a more serious capacity with his Christian rock music-based ministry Falcone Rising, which stemmed from after getting baptized at the age of 38.
“I grew up in the Catholic church. I was an altar boy and I was a good kid …,” he said. “... After decades of me trying to fix all my problems myself, I finally realized there’s no other way to do it; and it works.”
With Falcone Rising, Falcone bases the songs off of scriptures, Bible verses and passages that he hopes will connect people to a high power.
“If I can reach just one person, that would be amazing. But it’s been several now and hopefully I get to help lead people to Christ with the music that I like,” he said.
It also serves as a positive outlet.
“If you can imagine, the (life) in the operating room can be very stressful — life and death are involved,” Falcone said. “… It’s a coping mechanism, a hobby and just something I need for stress relief. That’s very important.”
The ministry consists of Falcone on guitar along with several Grammy and Dove Award-winning artists including drummer Tony Morra, bassist Adam Nitti, guitarist Jonathan Crone and Eric Copeland, president and executive producer of Creative Soul Records in Nashville.
Falcone Rising released its self-titled debut album in June 2019 before releasing a follow-up record, “Tableturner,” last February.
With the release of the two projects, Falcone said the music and messages have been able to reach people beyond his family, friends and the local community.
“I’ve had people that have listened to it in places like Argentina and Europe,” he said. “I just sent a couple CDs to Australia …. It’s reached farther than I thought it could, and that’s amazing.”
While Falcone Rising is not a live or touring entity, Falcone does perform some of the songs acoustically at times during Sunday service at First Baptist Church where he and his family attends.
Falcone feels the fields he’s involved with correlate regarding dedication, preparation and time.
“It’s not like music is its own thing and surgery is its own thing — they’re both related,” Falcone said. “I listen to music in the operating room, I pray with my patients. It’s not just one or the other.
“There’s a lot of similarities between music and surgery …. It takes years of (deliberate) practice and it’s a lot of technical elements to it, and you have to be diligent and focused ….”
Falcone plans to begin work on a third record this coming January while still keeping his main goal and intention intact.
“The mission of the ministry is to help fulfill the Great Commission and to bring people to Christ,” he said. “That’s the ultimate goal; just helping one person (is) really awesome and I’ve been able to affect people in different continents is really (impactful).
“If they can bring anything out of it — like they might know something new about God, or they might open the Bible or something that may point them in a way that they weren’t pointing before.”
And he looks forward to continuing to be proactive in things he truly enjoys.
“If I didn’t have music, then I don’t think that I would be as successful as a surgeon,” Falcone said. “It’s a stress reliever, it’s a creative outlet. Both of those things are a part of who I am.”
For more information and to check out music and videos, visit falconerising.com/home and youtube.com/c/FalconeRising/.
