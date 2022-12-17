OWENWS-12-17-22 MUSIC ON CALL

Diane Earle plays the holiday favorite “Silent Night” on the piano in the lobby at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Friday, part of “Music on Call,” an initiative between Owensboro Health’s “Arts in Healing” program and the Owensboro Symphony made possible through Owensboro Health’s Community Health Investments Grant Program.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

In 2016, Owensboro Symphony and Owensboro Health partnered up for the start of the “Music on Call” program — a community engagement initiative made possible through OH’s Community Health Investments Grant Program.

The initiative, which is part of OH’s “Arts in Healing” program, has seen musicians and small ensembles of musicians in “unusual and often, highly visible, venues” throughout the community where both children and adults “benefit from renewal through the power of live music.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.