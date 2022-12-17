In 2016, Owensboro Symphony and Owensboro Health partnered up for the start of the “Music on Call” program — a community engagement initiative made possible through OH’s Community Health Investments Grant Program.
The initiative, which is part of OH’s “Arts in Healing” program, has seen musicians and small ensembles of musicians in “unusual and often, highly visible, venues” throughout the community where both children and adults “benefit from renewal through the power of live music.”
“Music on Call” was designed to “enhance and transform lives and bring hope and comfort to people who are experiencing challenging circumstances” and came from trying to think of outreach initiatives.
“When brainstorming for places to have musicians perform in the community that people would not ‘normally’ come in contact with a group or ensemble, we wanted to come up with a location where there were the largest number of people would be coming and going and also where we might make the biggest impact,” said Gwyn Payne, CEO of Owensboro Symphony. “This is where we decided to perform in the hospital lobby for the whole month of December.”
Debbie Zuerner, OH’s director of community engagement, said the organization had an “Arts in Healing” focus long before the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital was opened in June 2013.
“...There was a vision cast for the health system to be able to have certain components in an ‘Arts in Healing’ program, and they really did cast that vision,” she said. “...Part of what was contained in their vision was bringing art experiences into public spaces of our health system ….”
Zuerner said one of the tools that the organization uses to help impact the health of the community is the Community Health Investments Grant Program — which provides financial assistance to nonprofit organizations, governmental or public entities to help address community health priorities based on local community health needs assessments and community health improvement plans.
“We have an expectation that both … service organizations and our arts organizations that submit grant applications … with the expertise they bring to the table, but with an impact to improve the health of the communities we serve, which is the second half of our mission,” she said. “...Science tells us that the arts has a role to play in helping us meet our mission ….”
When the grant program received the application for “Music on Call,” Zuerner said, “You can see where that fits into our vision, into our ‘Arts in Healing’ focus.”
“They created this program to be able to not just bring it to the hospital, (but) to expand it out in the communities,” she said.
Payne said the program and partnership with OH has “grown substantially over the years.”
“I do not (think) that we could have ever dreamed that it has come what it is today,” she said. “Every year, the ‘Music on Call’ program expands and is ever evolving into new offerings. We are constantly finding new places to present random acts of music.”
The program has also extended its reach beyond the Owensboro’s borders, playing at other facilities in the OH realm such as Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville and Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield.
And Payne said the locations are “constantly changing.”
“You may see a woodwind trio at the Daviess County Public Library, or a cellist at an assisted living facility playing for the residents or even outside Daviess County in libraries, retirement homes, schools …,” she said. “There have been programs at Kendall Perkins Park for Beverly Hearty Slice, Wendell Foster, Fern Terra, Signature Healthcare, Friday After 5 and the list goes on and on.”
Zuerner said the musicians that participate in the program “bring their heart and soul” to the performances.
“It is ‘Music on Call’ because we know that music is an intervention,” she said. “Music is truly an intervention to contribute to the health and wellness of our community.”
Zuerner added that the organization has been “inspired” by the program and feel it has made the community aware “just how important music is to us,” especially during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“So many different aspects and genres of music, and art and theatre were so critical to us. It was our lifeline to be able to help us through …,” she said. “It has empowered individuals, it has put a focus on arts in the community as a way to have really healthy and vibrant communities and it’s built relationships.”
For Payne, she is happy that she and the Symphony can give back in this way.
“I truly believe that music heals and helps people through challenging times,” Payne said, “and to have this opportunity to be instrumental in making this happen is a great feeling for me.”
A schedule of performances for “Music on Call” taking place in the lobby of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital can be found at owensborohealth.org/sites/default/files/documents/2022_music_on_call_schedule.pdf.
