Live music returns to downtown Owensboro in a big way this weekend.
The Owensboro Convention Center’s “Live on the Lawn” summer series begins with Drew Aud performing from 6 to 9 p.m. in front of the center.
The RiverPark Center debuts its free Friday night concerts on BB&T Plaza from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.
The first show is a Broadway/cabaret night with members of the Encore Musicals group.
And the city kicks off its free “Live on the Banks” music series from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday in Smothers Park.
Josh Merritt will be on the Overlook Stage and Jed Guillaume will perform in the Allen Street Gazebo.
Shows continue there through Oct. 31.
Laura Alexander, general manager of the convention center, said, “Ticket sales are going well. I think that several people are holding off on buying because of the weather — 60% chance of rain during Friday, but clearing up to 40% chance in the evening.”
Tickets for dedicated 10-foot by 10-foot spaces for up to six people on the center’s front lawn are $20 in advance or $25 day of event.
They are available online at OwensboroTickets.com.
“We can accommodate up to 108 spots with up to six people per spot, so 648 people max, and still keep six feet between groups of people,” Alexander said.
She said six-foot aisles will be placed between each dedicated space to allow for proper social distancing.
Those attending can pre-order a picnic box for $10 per person.
It includes fried chicken breast, coleslaw, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a canned soda or bottled water.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, potato salad and other foods will be available.
Bars will be available for those 21 and older.
At the RiverPark Center, tables and chairs will be set up for those attending.
Food trucks and bars will be available.
Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Hand sanitizer stations will be available.
