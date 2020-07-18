Music is gradually returning to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum during the pandemic.
Chris Joslin, the Hall’s executive director, will be doing a 30-minute show at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in the museum’s “Festival Area.”
He describes the show as “equal parts entertainment, instrument demonstration, sing-a-long and education.”
Joslin plays banjo, Dobro, guitar and mandolin.
A former member of the band Crucial Smith, he has performed and recorded with several artists in Nashville, performed on the Grand Ole Opry with Mike Snider and performed at ROMP with Old Crow Medicine Show and Sam Bush.
Joslin also performed in the museum on July 4.
“It went well,” he said Friday. “We had 50 people for the three performances. It was a good mix of folks from this area, Louisville, southern Indiana, a couple from Las Vegas and a family from Georgia.”
Joslin said, “It seems to me that people are taking vacations closer to home this summer.”
Because of social distancing for the pandemic, only 26 people will be allowed in the “Festival Area” for the show.
But Joslin said, “If it’s full, we’ll probably have a second performance after that.”
He said he’ll be announcing more shows in the museum in about two weeks.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are $12.
They’re $10 for senior citizens and $8 for people ages 6 to 18.
Joslin’s performance is included in the price of admission.
The ground floor tells the story of bluegrass with dozens of exhibits and six short films scattered through the exhibits.
The second floor houses the Hall of Fame itself with plaques of all those inducted since 1991.
