Entertainers and the people who work in bars and restaurants have been especially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurants and bars have been closed twice this year for extended periods of time.
And live music has almost disappeared.
But a group of local musicians is coming together at 6 p.m. on Saturday for a virtual concert to raise money for bar and restaurant workers.
It’s sponsored by Singing For Our Supper, a new 501(3)© not-for-profit organization created by musicians Shawn Brashear and Andy Brasher and Ben Skiadas, owner of Lure Seafood and Grille.
“These two guys approached us and asked to help,” Skiadas said.
Even though musicians have lost a lot of income themselves from canceled events, they wanted to help, Brasher said.
He said, “Now, we have more time to do something like this. We’re very lucky to have a crop of very talented musicians in Owensboro who still have a passion for helping the community. They’re a valuable resource.”
Brashear said, “This is the first of hopefully several concerts. We have long-term plans to help the community.”
The organization’s Facebook page says, “COVID-19 has forever changed the landscape of our world. We have lost family and friends. We have lost businesses and jobs. There are losses that cannot be fixed or replaced, and things may never return to ‘normal,’ but there are things we, as a community, can do to help others through this time.”
It adds, “The economic impact of the virus on our community has been especially felt by those who work in the service industry. Our restaurants and bars and their employees, who have enriched our lives over the years with good food, service and company, are struggling to make it through the winter.
“Many employees of the service industry have had hours severely cut, been laid off or lost their jobs indefinitely. The timing of this furlough is particularly problematic for these workers as they traditionally make most of the money they depend on during this time of the year.”
The first concert will be livestreamed on Singing For Our Supper’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. on Dec. 26.
It will also be shown on a screen at the Good Time Tent at St. Ann Street and Veterans Boulevard.
Acts include Brasher, Brashear, Josh Merritt, Elliott Sublett, Insulated, V-Bombs, Gas Light Boys, Dustin Taylor On The Rocks and Jade Hamilton.
Skiadas said the show, shot from several locations around town, will last around two hours.
Brashear said, “This will be a high-quality production.”
An after party is planned for the Good Time Tent around 8 p.m., Skiadas said.
Food and beverages will be available and a band will be playing live.
Skiadas said, “There’s no charge to watch the livestream, although we hope people will donate.”
There is a $5 cover charge at the tent that will go to the fund, he said.
There’s limited seating, Skiadas said.
But there will be plenty of heaters, he said.
The weather forecast calls for a high of 37 degrees on Dec. 26.
Restaurant and bar workers in Daviess County will be able to apply for assistance on the Facebook page.
A volunteer board will review the applications before funds are disbursed.
“We had a safety net in the first shutdown in March with the federal unemployment money,” Skiadas said. “But we didn’t have that this time. We were shut down for 18 days. This is the time of year when people usually make extra money to get them through the holidays.”
He said, “It hasn’t been easy, waiting on government aid. We’re trying to keep people from being evicted, of having to decide whether to keep the lights on or to eat. I don’t want that to happen in this community.”
Skiadas said, “We’re hoping to get corporate donations to match donations from the public dollar for dollar. We want to raise as much as we can. But we’d like to see at least $10,000 from the public and a total of $40,000 to $50,000.”
He said, “We want to get the money distributed quickly and transparently, so we’re working with a local financial institution.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.