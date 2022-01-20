“My Bluegrass Story,” the 13-episode series of bluegrass shows that the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum produced in July, will debut on RFD-TV at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Hall of Fame will have a free viewing party in its Woodward Theatre.
A bluegrass jam session will be in the Hall’s lobby starting at 6 p.m.
Chris Joslin, the Hall’s executive director, told the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau on Tuesday that people can see the show on the theater’s big screen that night.
Each 30-minute episode, he said, “is a big infomercial for the Hall of Fame and the community. It’s intended to get people to come to Owensboro.”
In 2012, when “The Cumberland Highlanders” had a show on RFD-TV that taped on Jerusalem Ridge in Ohio County, Campbell Mercer, who was executive director of the Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Music Foundation, estimated that 84% of the people who attended the Jerusalem Ridge festival came because of the television show.
“My Bluegrass Story” will promote ROMP with clips in several shows.
Joslin said RFD-TV is available in 50 million homes.
It’s on Channel 345 on DIRECTV, Channel 555 on Spectrum and 231 on DISH Network, he said.
It’s also available on apps and many streaming services.
Joslin said the show will air at 7 and 11 p.m. every Friday for 13 weeks and then repeat three more cycles so that it is showing weekly all year.
The shows were filmed inside the museum, with artists interacting with artifacts and talking about their careers.
They also perform songs there.
Joslin said Friday’s episode features Rhonda Vincent.
Other episodes feature Del McCoury, Doyle Lawson, Dan Tyminski, Tammy Rogers of The Steeldrivers, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Russell Moore, Becky Buller, Joe Mullins, Noah Wall of The Barefoot Movement, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Tony Kamel.
Joslin said Kentucky Tourism, American Patriotic Getaways and the city all have commercial spots on the show.
“We are storytellers, and this show is an opportunity to tell the story of each bluegrass artist and to learn more about their creative process, influences, challenges and career highlights,” he said. “Each episode is packed with great performances by each artist.
“ ‘My Bluegrass Story’ provides viewers a taste of what they will experience when they visit the Hall of Fame in person, both the exhibits and the music behind the exhibits.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
