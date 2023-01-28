Local artist Leeza Dukes is looking to recognize the talents of artists of color through the community-wide “My Heritage: The Beauty of Color” art exhibit at entities in Owensboro and beyond in honor of Black History Month.

Throughout the month of February, community members and visitors will be able to see artwork displayed at the Independence Bank at 2425 Frederica St. and Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits.

