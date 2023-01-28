Local artist Leeza Dukes is looking to recognize the talents of artists of color through the community-wide “My Heritage: The Beauty of Color” art exhibit at entities in Owensboro and beyond in honor of Black History Month.
Throughout the month of February, community members and visitors will be able to see artwork displayed at the Independence Bank at 2425 Frederica St. and Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits.
Artwork will also be displayed outside the county and state lines at Franklin Street Pizza Factory in Evansville and Field & Main Bank, 140 N Main St. in Henderson.
The exhibit will include paintings and fashion designs by Dukes, along with pieces from three-dimensional artist Mattie Jones, barbwire creative Sean Wallace, photographer Percy Golson and painters Zion Riley, Kevin Smith and Harini Cardwell.
There will also be an ongoing art show at the Daviess County Public Library starting Feb. 1, which Dukes co-created with Lisa Maiden, the library’s adult programming coordinator, that debuted last year. Applications and artwork are currently being accepted from artists until Feb. 1.
The library event will include a closing ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, where the public is welcome to celebrate the artists and their work, along with a speech by City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, a fashion show of Dukes’ designs, food and more.
Dukes will also teach art classes at the library — a pour painting class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and a dip and dab painting class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Dukes said the idea of putting this initiative on came about last year and was happy to see it flourish.
“This the second time that I was asked again to do this through the venues,” she said. “They felt it was a very successful show, as well as the artists of color that wanted to participate in it.
“What I’m trying to do is to help young and talented artists, or artists in general, of color to be able to show the artwork in different venues where they wouldn’t be able to have the opportunity (to do so).”
Dorothy Reid, the visual display coordinator for Independence Bank, enjoys being able to help showcase the talents of others.
“We’re just glad to support the artists here in town,” she said. “This is a good way to do it. People love this exhibit. We’ve had a lot of good comments about it.”
Dukes said she feels the community has been embracing diversity in the arts and wants to help artists find a way to get their art be seen by an audience.
“On my Facebook, I see a lot of young artists out there trying to make it and they don’t know what the next step (is) or where to go and how to approach these different places not just to show, but also sell,” she said.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-ef7d9729-7fff-79f6-18a0-5af64da4cde2”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-ef7d9729-7fff-79f6-18a0-5af64da4cde2”}This effort also allows the possibility for artists to be compensated for their work, which Dukes said some pieces were able to be sold last year.{/span}{/span}
“When you start selling your artwork, it’s like you made it,” she said.
For more information about the exhibit, contact Dukes at 270-313-4168 or email leezadukesexpo@gmail.com.
