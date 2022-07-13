I vacillate in summer. Do I want to travel and have adventures or do I want to stay inside where it is cool and binge watch “The Sopranos.” I almost never travel far in the summer, so my calendar is crammed beyond my liking with doctor and dentist and lab appointments.
So, even if I decided at the last minute to go somewhere, it would be difficult to work that out. Instead, I piddle around between appointments, make half-hearted stabs at cleaning out closets, and give myself over to malaise and malcontent.
Summer isn’t all bad, I have a gala to attend. My great-nephew turns 1 this weekend, and I will join all the other doting and besotted aunts, uncles and grandparents as we gather around and gaze upon his little face. He is already walking, so I am hoping for a couple of rounds of his new favorite game.
He has just recently discovered the sensation of blocking out the world when he squeezes his eyes shut. Thinks this is honestly the best thing, and he does it regularly. Sometimes he shakes his head back and forth really fast to add a little dizzy sensation to the enterprise.
We play a kind of blind man’s bluff. He careens toward the sound of my voice, bouncing off furniture if he can, and then I scoop him up, and he is surprised and excited. We do it again. And, as you know, again.
So, there is that to prepare for.
Then, I have located a shop that carries all the bicycles I might consider purchasing. Only thing is, it is in Canada. But we have been in communication, and as soon as their container from the Netherlands arrives, I can visit and test ride all the bikes to my heart’s content. I mentioned this to my childhood friend Nancy, and she is up for the road trip.
In some ways she seems more eager for the trip than I am.
But she is like me. Her summer is full of appointments and lab work and obligation, and maybe she just wants to get in the car, drive and drive, and only stop for snacks and gas. I like that, too. I have never understood the hesitancy of some drivers — and you know who you are — to resist stops along the road, to make your passengers miserable. My dad, a generally affable fellow, turned tyrant on road trips, refusing to stop and lose all that precious time, while we sat in the back, growing more and more toxic and sometimes murderous.
Remembering the tortures of that, the rules of the road in my car are simple. If you need to stop, say. If it is too hot or cold, say. If you to listen to want music, say. If you need a nap, go ahead, close your eyes. But you have to let me know what you are needing, and I will comply.
In the loving and lovable way that is me.
Because, really, getting there is half the fun.
And Nancy knows this.
We need a road trip to talk about people. We need this road trip to talk about ourselves, those conversations that are too hard or scary to have looking straight at each other. We need that windshield and the landscaping whizzing by to help soften the words of worry, and aging, and a hundred little things.
So, come a week very soon, I will swing by Louisville and pick her up. We will set the SatNav for North. Snacks and drinks will roll around in the backseat, but always just out of reach because, even at our advanced age, we are still about as organized as 12 year olds on a choir trip.
We will set the world right, but forget, exactly, what we said.
