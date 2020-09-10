This is for the teachers — especially the ones who wonder if they’re making a difference.
You are.
This month marks 57 years in journalism for me.
And it wouldn’t have happened without a teacher who cared.
I’m not sure what I would be doing today if she hadn’t been there.
But I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t be this.
Our high school was small.
It didn’t have a football team or a band or a lot of other things.
But it had a school newspaper — the Ballard Beacon.
Because a teacher named Shirley Porter Williamson cared enough to take it on.
It didn’t take but a few weeks in her class until I discovered that this was the one thing in life that I was halfway good at.
And I knew I wanted to do this for the rest of my life.
So far, I have.
There was the College News (later the Murray State News) at Murray State University.
The Armored Sentinel, post newspaper at Fort Hood, Texas.
The Humphreys County News-Sentinel and Erin Banner, two free weekly newspapers in middle Tennessee.
And then, Owensboro for the past 48 years.
I doubt that the world is any better off because Shirley Williamson took on the added task of supervising that high school newspaper.
But I know I am.
I met my wife working on that newspaper.
We’ve been together ever since.
And I still keep in touch with some of the friends I worked with there almost six decades ago.
I learned to take criticism in stride — from the director of the International Banana Festival in Fulton, who tried to get me expelled because she didn’t like me poking fun at her festival.
I got a chance to cover my first political rally — a Barry Goldwater whistle-stop in Cairo, Illinois, in 1964.
And I got a chance to write columns, which weren’t very good.
But you learn from failure.
So, if you’re a teacher and you have those days when you wonder if it’s worth it, trust me.
It is.
Somebody — maybe that obnoxious kid who masks his shyness with dumb jokes — really is listening.
And learning.
And you are making a difference.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.