I stepped out onto my back deck Wednesday for a quick look out over the yard. The temperature was overwhelming, but the flowers helped dismiss some of the discomfort.
Unlike past years, I don’t have a whole lot to do with flowers anymore. My son, Marty, has taken over most of the spring planting and the many other areas of care needed to insure a sight well worth all of the work.
Even with the recent assault of searing heat, our flowers look as good or better than they have in recent years. Rain has taken a leave, and watering is a major chore. While I do a lot of watching, I also soak up a lot of the enjoyment. And I give credit for that to a mother that thought flowers were the salt of life.
A strange thing about flowers of today and flowers of yesterday. Mom didn’t have the luxury of today’s abundance of available flowers at our disposal. Yesterday it was mostly seeds in small packages, and today it’s an unbelievable variety of plants of all sizes ready to do their thing.
I can’t remember all of the flowers available to my mom, but I do know the number was nowhere near what is available today. One thing I have noticed is the absence of as many roses as in years past.
There was a rather new type of rose that cropped up a few years back that caught the attention of a lot of flower enthusiasts, but that craze seems to have lost a lot of its push.
I was one of those caught up in the rose conversion and still have three of the plants in my backyard. However, they don’t seem to conform with good flower garden practices, and my interest has dimmed.
However, way back down the highway of time, I recall roses were big flower necessities in the front of homes. Almost everybody, it seems, had rose bushes in front of their porches.
But, big porches — something I think should be a lawful part of every new home — have faded from popularity, and so have the roses that decorated them.
I remember my mom being just a little critical of my gardening expertise for not having a rose bush in any of my previous backyards. And that ended when she brought me a slip from a rose bush in her yard that had its beginning in the yard of her great grandmother.
That slip was planted in a preferred spot in my yard, was cared for religiously and developed into a beautiful addition to my flower collection. It was enjoyed for many years.
I felt really guilty when a slip from a rose bush given life by my great-great-grandmother failed to survive in my yard. However, one good thing did develop. The passing of that rose bush did not occur until after the passing of Mom. Otherwise, I could have been in a heap of trouble.
So tell you what. If you’re out driving around sometime and find yourself in the southwest section of town, look up Lydia Drive and have yourself a nice visit with a pretty fair flower garden.
Just don’t be thinking you’re going home with a back seat filled with bouquets.
