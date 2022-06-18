My Sisters Keeper, an organization designed to aid women who are battling homelessness, is scheduled to host a kick-off event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
“(My Sisters Keeper is) an emergency Women’s and Children’s homeless shelter to improve the lives of women and children of all ages experiencing homelessness by providing shelter, basic needs, safety, support, education to empower them to improve their quality of life,” according to the organization’s Facebook page.
The event, being held at the shelter’s site of 2820 W. 4th Street, will include a drawing of the first step in the remodel of its building for the west side of the building. The renovation will include a full bathroom remodel and a kitchen remodel.
Allyson Sanders, board chair of the organization, said the partner will be revealed at the event, and also present the group with a donation.
