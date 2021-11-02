Angel Welsh has secured a building to open “My Sister’s Keeper,” an overnight homeless shelter for women and children.
Welsh announced her plans to open the shelter at the end of August via WBKR, where she works as a radio co-host alongside Chad Benefield.
Now she has secured a location at 2820 West 4th St. in Owensboro for the new shelter.
She hopes to have the shelter open early-to-mid 2022, but said she could not provide a date just yet as there is much construction still to be done before it can open fully.
She said the shelter will be a 16-bed facility and will provide transportation to and from the St. Benedict’s Women’s and Family Services day shelter where individuals can receive case management services, apply for jobs and utilize the technology center.
Welsh said she hopes to be able to fill a need with the new shelter for women and children in the community and add to what existing shelters are already doing to help individuals experiencing homelessness in Owensboro.
“I think that we have wonderful shelters in Owensboro,” she said.
However, she said there is a specific need for a women’s overnight shelter on the west end of Owensboro.
“There’s a day shelter with St. Benedict’s,” she said. “We’ve already met with them and will work very closely with them to make sure that women have all the resources they need to fulfill a 24-hour basis until we can actually open ourselves.”
Welsh said she has a long history working with area homeless shelters and having experienced homelessness herself that has inspired her to open “My Sister’s Keeper.”
He first internship in high school was with Boulware Mission, where she said her mentors motivated her to become an advocate for those who are experiencing homelessness.
The impact her mentors at Boulware made on others’ lives, she said, plays a huge part in what she wants to do.
Additionally, she said she has experienced homelessness first-hand and knows what it is like to feel a sense of instability.
“I grew up super, super poor with a single mom and watched her struggle; I’ve been homeless, but not the homeless that most people understand. I think when people think of homelessness, they think of people that are living on the streets. I was the kind of homeless that many of the schools deemed as sleeping in somebody’s basement or on their couch because we didn’t have a home or were in-between places,” she said. “I remember watching my mom work three jobs to make sure that I was taken care of and I never had to worry about anything. But I remember what that felt like and I hate people having to feel like that.”
As she went on through life, she said she felt like she was being pointed in this direction.
“It seemed like God just kept pointing me towards being an advocate for homelessness, so I’ve just always had a heart for that. I served on the board of another shelter in Owensboro for some time and developed a passion for outreach,” she said. “It was just brought to me. Some people don’t understand it, but God just told me it was what I was supposed to do.”
The reasoning behind the name, Welsh said, is to make it known to women coming into the shelter that there is someone out there that is going to help them and give them a hand.
“We, as women, feel we’re all alone in the world sometimes doing everything ourselves and we sometimes find a lack of support,” she said. “This is just basically a way to let others know that there’s someone there to take care of them, that someone’s going to be there to uplift them and encourage them and take care of them until they can sufficiently take care of themselves.”
Welsh will act as executive director for the shelter and currently has a board of six individuals — Allyson Sanders, president; Blake Templeton, treasurer; Cheri Searcy; Adam Johnston; Angie Ditch and Hannah Witherspoon.
