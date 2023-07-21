Fifty-one years, seven months, 10 days, 15 hours and about 10 minutes. That’s how long we had together. A long time, I guess, but not nearly long enough. Just 5 more minutes would have been a blessing.
Anita Louise McBride. Born September 14, 1936. Died September 6, 2012. That’s how the plaque on the crypt reads. Not much for a person like my bride. Not much at all.
In between those dates there was a baby, a little girl, a teenager, a beautiful bride, a mother, a grandmother and a gal that just about everyone loved.
This was going to be the most beautiful column I ever wrote. There were going to be words never before written — words that would set the journalism community on its ear and stand as a lasting tribute to a woman among women.
But I can’t do that. I’ve tried before. It would go against the wishes of this column’s greatest fan ever. You see, as much as she enjoyed my weekly musings, she would not want something written about her that I could not write about all the other great mothers and wives.
So I’m going to take another route. I’m going to tell a story that made her mad the first time I told it and is sure to bring Heavenly lightning upon my hairless head as I tell it this time.
My bride was a clean freak. All of those years of our married life, our home stayed as clean as one woman could possibly keep it. It wasn’t clean to the point it wasn’t a warm livable home. It was simply clean to her standards.
But this story goes back before there was a man and a wife or a home to worry about keeping clean. This is a story about two people in love and trying to make a beat-up 1954 Ford sedan look as a good as a wash job could make it.
My bride had already cleaned the inside of that old flivver, and both of us had started on the outside. It wasn’t going to make a piece of junk look much better, but pride and my bride’s penchant for cleaning to perfection would make the job worthwhile.
To the best of my knowledge, this was the very first time my bride was ever involved in washing a car. At least that’s what I gathered based on what happened that day.
Insisting on helping after I suggested that her cleaning the inside was enough, I assigned her to cleaning the whitewall tires. And in those instructions I told her that washing the black part of the tire was important in making the entire wheel structure look good.
That was okay with her and away we went on transforming a dirty 1954 rust bucket into a clean 1954 rust bucket.
Working on one side while she labored on the other, I picked up a faint sound of a female in a measure of distress. She had, it seemed, hit a snag in the tire-cleaning scheme of things.
Walking around to her side, I readily understood the problem. Lying flat on her back and somewhere near half-way under the car, my bride to be was washing the black part of the tire — the tread part of the black part.
“No, no honey,” I attempted to correct, while laughing uncontrollably. “You don’t wash the tread, it’ll just get all dirty again.”
“Don’t you laugh at me, David McBride,” she snapped. “You told me to wash the black part, and that was what I was doing.”
Well, I helped her out from under the car and with a big hug, explained that only the black part of the tire on either side of the white part needed washing.
That was a long time ago. That was before the 51 years, seven months, 10 days and 15 hours. There would be lots of cleaning to come and lots of love to go with it.
I try to keep up where she left off, but it’s not easy. Cleaning a house is not nearly as rewarding as cleaning a home.
