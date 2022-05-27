I had something I wanted to write about this week, but I didn’t know how.

Yes, I know that’s strange coming from an old man who has been in journalism for more than 60 years and should have the capability to handle most writing assignments.

And what really has me confused is the fact that the subject is not nothing new, but rather one that has become all too frequent and tragic.

I can, however, ask a very short question.

Why?

Why, Dear Lord, why?

Why do some senseless individuals take it on themselves to determine that a lot of innocent little children no longer deserve to live?

Now I never had and never wanted the opportunity to cover such a story during all of my years in this business. And the reason I’m doing it now is a futile attempt to find answers.

An 18-year-old young man has a problem with his grandmother — a grandmother he severely injures — then goes to an elementary school and guns down 19 children who were doing nothing but being children.

All of them got up early Tuesday morning, got dressed and likely had breakfast with one or both of their parents. It was going to be a routine day, as they would then be taken to a school that catered to second-, third- and fourth-grade students.

And that period of their lives meant a very-soon progression of second to third grade, third to fourth grade, fourth to fifth grade and possible mental travels to higher education. It’s possible some of them wondered what the lunch menu would bear and others would be looking ahead a couple of days when summer vacation would begin.

In a few hours, they would once again leave school, return home, remove their school clothes, put on their play clothes and again enjoy another short chapter in their young lives. Mom, or perhaps another guardian, would caution them to be careful on their bikes, trikes and skateboards. Life would be normal.

Then again, life would be over for 19 beautiful youngsters, and the bikes, trikes and skateboards would remain where they were the day before. Parents and many others would shed their happiness for unimaginable pain and suffering.

Everything in life that was will no longer be. Beds will be unused, chairs at the kitchen table will be empty, shared love will be singular suffering and plans for the future will be shoved out the door of tragedy.

And all of this will be because of a senseless hoodlum who had nothing better to do than kill 19 little children who had no thoughts of dying.

What can be done for a curse that has had far too long to flourish? Many minds have tackled the unthinkable problem, and mass killings continue. It’s easy for people like myself to offer the terrible words but have no eraser to blot them out.

Also, I failed to mention the two teachers that lost their lives. Perhaps they can continue teaching the children in a much better place that has no guns and hatred.