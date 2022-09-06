After a two-year absence, the Owensboro NAACP is bringing back its Freedom Fund Banquet Celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 inside Brescia University’s gymnasium, 717 Frederica St.
According to local NAACP President Rhondalyn Randolph, the event is a fundraiser, but it also highlights the organization and its work in Daviess County.
“It’s supposed to be a time when we connect with the community,” she said. “It’s also when we connect with those who have been our supporters and for them to hear about some of the things we’ve done, what our mission is and to encourage others to join the organization.”
This year’s banquet will feature guest speaker the Rev. Jerrell Clark, pastor of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, and music selections by Michael Johnson of Truth Outreach Ministries.
Randolph said the theme of this year’s event is “Unity is Power,” which is based around a similar idea she saw at the NAACP’s national conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
“The theme there was ’This is Power,’ and I wanted to make that relatable to our community,” Randolph said. “So what I’ve been working on is bringing people together and showing that there is power when we all come together if we want to make a difference.”
During the banquet there will also be presentations for the President’s Award, Community Award and recognition of the Travis Leon Jackson Scholarship recipients.
Randolph said the awards are surprises and that the scholarships are also a big part of the night.
“The award recipients are members of the community who are really in the trenches and making a difference in the lives of people in Owensboro,” she said. “…And we’ve also helped 20 local students go to college by awarding the scholarships.”
The banquet will be a catered meal with individual tickets priced at $40 and tables of eight for $350.
The 2022 Freedom Fund Banquet Celebration requests all attendees adhere to CDC guidelines for indoor gatherings. Masks and social distancing are required at all times within the event space.
