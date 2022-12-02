During the Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education luncheon on Thursday, the Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107 president, presented the idea of reinstating a chapter at Owensboro High School.
“The last one fizzled out,” she said. “It was active in the ’80s and early ’90s, but I think the people involved with it moved on to other things.”
Randolph said having a NAACP chapter at OHS would go along with the community outreach that the school and district are building upon.
“It would also align with the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging plan the district has,” she said. “I think it would be a great and the youth could benefit from it.”
Prior to the pandemic, there was some student interest in relaunching the chapter, Randolph said.
“COVID made it hard to navigate,” she said. “It put a damper on launching it.”
Randolph said she has been in contact with OHS Principal Jennifer Luttrell but that the details haven’t been ironed out completely yet.
The presentation Randolph made to the board during the luncheon on Thursday was solely to inform the board about who the NAACP is and what the organization does.
“We wanted the board to have an overview of the NAACP and what we stand for and the diverse history the organization has,” she said.
Randolph said the next step in the process is to officially meet with administrators and staff within OHS.
“The youth chapter would be a separate entity,” she said. “They would have a seat on our executive board and control over what they wanted to do.”
Having a NAACP chapter at OHS would teach students the importance of civic responsibility, Randolph said.
“NAACP has been active since 1909 so we have some longevity and a solid structure,” she said. “This is something students would benefit from and be an example of how people can come together for the betterment of the community.”
In other business, OPS approved the creation of a staff position that would serve the district’s refuge population. However, the posting of the job is pending grant approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.