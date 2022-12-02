During the Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education luncheon on Thursday, the Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107 president, presented the idea of reinstating a chapter at Owensboro High School.

“The last one fizzled out,” she said. “It was active in the ’80s and early ’90s, but I think the people involved with it moved on to other things.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.