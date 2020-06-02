The Owensboro Chapter of the NAACP, the city Human Relations commission and other area groups will hold a rally Thursday evening at Smothers Park, which NAACP president the Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph said will be “a peaceful rally to show solidarity against violence, police brutality and injustice in any form.”
Randolph said the event is part of what Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly will declare to be Peace and Reconciliation Day.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Smothers Park pavilion and will include remarks by Mattingly, Randolph and other officials.
The event comes on the heels of demonstrations Saturday and Sunday in the city over the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, who were both killed in incidents with police officers. Taylor was shot in her home by police trying to serve a warrant on someone who didn’t live there. Floyd died last week after a Minneapolis officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, after officers were called to investigate an allegedly counterfeit bill.
The incidents have sparked protests that have spread to major cities across the country, and protests are also being held outside U.S. embassies in other nations. The protests have turned violent in places, with destruction and looting.
Ministers in Owensboro’s African-American community said Monday they don’t condone rioting, but said they want to see justice done for Floyd and Taylor, and for other minorities who have experienced racism.
“I think, this time, (the anger) has reached a peak it has never reached before,” said the Rev. Larry Lewis of Zion Missionary Baptist Church. “People are angry.”
Of the incident with Floyd, Lewis said, “Some say, ‘He had a counterfeit $20 bill.’ That wasn’t enough to get killed over.”
Randolph said she will use Thursday’s event to advocate for measures that will give the minority community more confidence, such as creating a citizens review council that will examine complaints of police use of force, and a “community liaison” between the minority community and public organizations.
“I think if we have a more structured way of (addressing) these issues and being more proactive, we could diminish the complaints,” she said.
“When you look at all the issues (in the community), they all are problems of dealing with poverty,” which disproportionately affects minorities, Randolph said.
“We can’t turn a blind eye to poverty, inequality and discrimination,” she said. Owensboro is “kind of in a bubble, but we still have prejudice, we still have discrimination, we still have racism.”
The Rev. Andre Bradley, of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, said he does not agree with violence that has occurred in other cities during their demonstrations, but said, “I think people deserve to be heard.” People viewing the protest should not diminish the racism that brought minorities out to demonstrate, Bradley said.
“I believe to solve this, instead of closing the ears of some, we all need to sit down at the same table,” he said. “You can’t have a person’s pride discredited or demoralized, because you are not necessarily the affected party.”
America needs to address “its systematic racism,” he said. Because of social media, he said incidents of racism have been “brought to the mainstream.”
“The officer put his knee on (Floyd’s) neck,” Bradley said. Floyd “screamed and called out for his mother.”
“All police are not bad, just as every person of color … shouldn’t be categorized as a thug,” Bradley said.
The Rev. Mario Pearson, of Fourth Street Baptist Church, said he has confidence in the Owensboro Police Department, but also said, “I understand the U.S. still does have a race issue.”
“Being an African-American male, I have been discriminated against,” said Pearson, a former Detroit resident. He said he hasn’t experienced discrimination in Owensboro.
“I am very concerned about what happened to George Floyd,” he said, adding he agrees with the demonstrations, “but I’m not in agreement with the looting and the fires.
“There’s a lot of non-black people who are protesting,” Pearson said. “I believe a lot of young people are protesting. The main issue is how black males are treated.”
Lewis said protesters of all races are demonstrating out of concern “with how black men are treated.”
“It’s going to take all of use together to make sure the evil has stopped,” Lewis said.
Randolph said people coming to Thursday’s rally should wear masks and practice social distancing. Local elected officials will be invited, and city commissioner Larry Conder has already pledged to attend, she said.
“I think it’s important we all come together, so we can see where city and county officials stand” on racism and discrimination, Randolph said. Of elected officials and candidates for office, she said, “I think it’s important for them to express (themselves).”
