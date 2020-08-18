Ohio County Central Dispatch officials released the names of two Hartford residents who died in a Sunday morning house fire.
Douglas Witt III, 37, and Jessica Durham Witt, 38, whose legal name was reported as Jessica Morris, died at the scene.
A juvenile, whose name was not given, was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries.
The Hartford Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home at 79 Adaburg Tower Lane, located off Kentucky 1414, around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Hartford Deputy Fire Chief Tim Griffin.
One victim was located in the kitchen area, and another was about 10 feet from the back door, Griffin said Sunday.
The person who called 911 was a 20-year-old male, who was related to the two victims and who escaped prior to firefighters’ arrival, Griffin said.
Responding agencies included Ohio County Sheriff Department, Fordsville Volunteer Fire Department, Hartford Volunteer Fire Department, Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio County EMS, Ohio County Emergency Management and Ohio County coroner.
Morris had just been pulled from the home when Whitesville Fire Department arrived to assist with manpower and water transportation, said Chad Underhill, Whitesville Fire Department assistant chief.
Morris had died by the time firefighters found her body inside the home, Underhill said.
Witt’s body was discovered inside the home after the fire was extinguished, Ohio County Central Dispatch reported.
When the Whitesville firefighters arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames.
Underhill said his unit, which was an assisting agency, remained at the scene at least two hours before being dismissed from duty.
“It’s such a tragic deal,” Underhill said. “We hate it when this kind of thing happens.”
No cause for the fire has been determined, and the incident remains under investigation, according to the Ohio County Central Dispatch.
