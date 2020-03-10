The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation of a Sunday morning shooting after two people were found dead on Possum Trot Road.
The sheriff’s department identified the victims as Thomas West, 66, and Jacklyn West, 58, who both lived at the home in the 8500 block of Possum Trot Road. The two were found in their home at 11 a.m. Sunday by a relative. Both had been shot to death.
A juvenile was also in the home at the time the incident took place but was not injured, sheriff’s department reports say.
The incident is still under investigation. Detectives are still awaiting the outcome of medical examinations, sheriff’s department Det. Brad Youngman said Monday.
But investigators do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the public stemming from the incident.
Reports say a man, identified as one of Jacklyn West’s relatives, went to the home Sunday morning when he couldn’t reach the couple on the phone.
Inside the home, the man found Thomas West and Jacklyn West dead, reports say. A handgun was also located at the scene.
The relative’s 4-year-old daughter was staying with the couple overnight. Reports say the juvenile was found in another room of the house.
The relative told investigators he has last seen the couple Saturday evening at a fundraiser, reports say.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s department, said there was no record of deputies having ever been called to the home in the past.
Youngman said the office would have more information on Tuesday, March 10 when the results of the medical examinations are released.
