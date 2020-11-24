Don Carlton, the namesake of the Don Carlton Trio that was the longtime house band at Executive Inn Rivermont’s Time Out Lounge, died over the weekend. He was 81.
Carlton and his bandmates — David Vanover and Jewell Dukes — were popular fixtures at local venues for more than two decades.
Larry Carlton, Don’s younger brother by 12 years, said Don Carlton “worked around the clock” during the years the band played at the Executive Inn.
“He ran Beneficial Finance company for 27 years during the day, and at night he’d play down at the Time Out (Tuesday through Saturday nights) until about one o’clock in the morning,” Larry Carlton said.
Along with playing at the Time Out for most of their tenure together, the band also performed at Milligan’s Lounge at the former Holiday Inn on West Second Street for two years — 1995-1997.
The trio, however, returned to the Time Out in November of 1997 to perform and celebrate their 20th anniversary together as a band.
Vanover told the Messenger-Inquirer then that the band never wanted to chase fame with their music.
“We’ve got to be the three luckiest people in the world,” Vanover said. “We’ve never had any stardust in our eyes. We just wanted to be good local entertainers.”
It was Don Carlton’s grandmother who taught him at an early age his first three guitar chords, which led to a lifetime of performing music.
Larry Carlton said his brother became a talented singer and musician despite not being able to read music.
“I did not play music and I can barely carry a tune,” Larry Carlton said. “Don always said I played the sports and he played the music.”
The Don Carlton Trio was known for playing mostly country songs but sprinkled in some rock, jazz and Elvis Presley covers during their sets.
Kyna Carlton, who is one of Don Carlton’s two daughters, said some of her earliest memories are from her father’s musician days.
“When he got to the Executive Inn’s Time Out, I was old enough to realize then just how good he was,” said Kyna Carlton, adding that her parents met after her father began singing. “He had a way about him; he had charisma; he had showmanship and it came through because people liked him.”
Due to current COVID-19 health and safety mandates, funeral serviceswill be private at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with entombment in Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum. A livestream will be available for viewing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.