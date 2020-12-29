The bomb detonated early Christmas Day in Nashville had ripple effects all the way into western Kentucky, disrupting some operations at the Kentucky State Police Henderson post.
The explosion in front of an AT&T switch facility in Nashville knocked out the post’s phone lines, which are through AT&T. That would have affected 911 calls to the post’s dispatch center, but the agency had backup phone lines in place.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs office for KSP in Henderson, said when someone calls 911, that call goes to that county’s 911 dispatch center first. If KSP is needed to handle the call, it is transferred to the post through the post’s phone lines.
King said when the explosion disrupted service, other dispatch centers were unable to transfer calls through the post’s local phone lines.
“They couldn’t transfer 911 calls to KSP because the phone lines were out,” King said. “... That first day, there was a good chance any transfers to us weren’t going to make it.”
The calls that were getting to the center Friday were “phantom 911 calls,” he said.
“The phone was ringing, but it was dead air” when dispatchers would answer, he said.
The post has a backup system in place, so the agency on Friday began directing other dispatch centers to transfer calls on two other phone lines. Those lines are out of KSP headquarters in Frankfort but automatically connect to the dispatch center at the Henderson post, King said.
“We had those contingencies in place” in case local phone lines go down, King said.
The agency has learned from past experience.
“Things like the ice storm are learning lessons,” he said. The agency is not aware of any 911 calls that didn’t reach dispatch.
Also, the post experienced disruptions in its computer-aided dispatch system, which sends information about calls from dispatch to trooper patrol vehicles.
“It was operational, but it was extremely slow,” King said Monday. Likewise, the post’s access to the National Crime Information Center was impacted. Troopers use it to check if a person is wanted or has outstanding warrants.
The disruption affected the AT&T network across much of western Kentucky, King said. While AT&T customers who had service could call the dispatch center, a large part of the service was out of commission.
“Coming from Paducah to Owensboro, (there is) usually about 100% coverage,” King said. But on Saturday, “about one-third of it was down.”
The local phone lines at the post were all back in working order by Sunday, King said.
Paul Nave, director of Owensboro-Daviess County 911, said the center’s operations were not affected by the explosion.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
