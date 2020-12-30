2020 has been the year of “if it can go wrong, it will.”
And that happened Saturday night to Singing For Our Supper, a new 501©(3) not-for-profit organization created by musicians Shawn Brashear and Andy Brasher, and Ben Skiadas, owner of Lure Seafood and Grille.
They were joined by a group of local musicians to stage a virtual concert at 6 p.m. Saturday to raise money for bar and restaurant workers who have lost a lot of income during the coronavirus pandemic.
And then, shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, a man in Nashville detonated a bomb in front of an AT&T switch facility in Nashville.
That knocked out AT&T service across Tennessee and western Kentucky as well.
“It set us back a bit,” Skiadas said Tuesday. “We had no service at the tent, so the after-party was a bust. And many folks who wanted to stream the show were unable to because they use AT&T as well.”
The online concert was livestreamed at 6 p.m. and the after-party was planned for the Good Time Tent at St. Ann Street and Veterans Boulevard about 8 p.m.
Food and beverages were available and a band was scheduled to perform there.
“Despite all those setbacks, we have raised a couple thousand dollars so far without the corporate dollar matching,” Skiadas said.
He said, “We are looking to re-air the show and host another after-party sometime after the first of the year.”
Brashear said earlier, “This is the first of hopefully several concerts. We have long-term plans to help the community.”
Singing For Our Supper’s Facebook page says, “The economic impact of the virus on our community has been especially felt by those who work in the service industry. Our restaurants and bars and their employees, who have enriched our lives over the years with good food, service and company, are struggling to make it through the winter.
“Many employees of the service industry have had hours severely cut, been laid off or lost their jobs indefinitely. The timing of this furlough is particularly problematic for these workers as they traditionally make most of the money they depend on during this time of the year.”
Skiadas said, “We’re trying to keep people from being evicted, of having to decide whether to keep the lights on or to eat. I don’t want that to happen in this community.”
He said, “We’re hoping to get corporate donations to match donations from the public dollar for dollar. We want to raise as much as we can. But we’d like to see at least $10,000 from the public and a total of $40,000 to $50,000.”
Online donations can be made on Venmo @good-note and on PayPal @onagoodnote.
Or they can be sent to Lure, 401 W. Second St., Suite 101, Owensboro, KY, 42301
Checks should be made out to “On A Good Note.”
