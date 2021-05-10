The weather is warming up and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is moving more shows outdoors.
When the monthly Nashville Songwriters show returns on May 20, it will be on the Michael Horn Family Foundation Outdoor Stage on the building’s north side.
“Outdoors, we can accommodate up to 500 people with social distancing,” Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said last week. “Inside Woodward Theatre, it’s only 120.”
Shows this spring have been selling out.
So, it’s time to go outside, Joslin said.
“It’s more challenging to use the outdoor stage,” he said. “All of our production equipment is inside. We have to outsource production on the outdoor stage. But the Nashville Songwriter series is just three musicians — each with one instrument. That’s easy to take outdoors.”
Joslin said the series, which was interrupted by the pandemic last year, is starting to build a reputation among Music City’s songwriters.
When the Hall of Fame opened in the fall of 2018, it planned to have several outdoor shows a year.
During the Owensboro Air Show in September 2019, the Hall’s Downtown ROMP Air Show After Party drew 1,300 fans.
Last year, both the air show and the after party were canceled by the pandemic.
But both will return in August, Joslin said.
“We’ll be doing more outdoor shows this summer,” he said. “By next summer, we’ll have lots of live music there.”
Joslin said, “ROMP is our main event. My vision is to bring the experience of ROMP downtown once a month from May through September, starting in 2022. There’s just something magical about downtown and the river.”
The Nashville Songwriter, presented by Jagoe Homes, returns from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 20.
Tickets are $10.
People should bring their own chairs or blankets.
Bar and concessions will available.
Performing that night will be Ryan Larkins, Janelle Arthur and Jamie Adamson.
Larkins, a Nashville native, began playing guitar and writing songs when he was 12.
In 2009, he competed in the CMT show, “Can You Duet,” where he and his partner finished third.
In the spring of 2017, Larkins won WSM’s “Road Show Talent Competition.”
Arthur, an Oliver Springs, Tennessee, native, began singing when she was 8, portraying a young Dolly Parton in a Dollywood production.
She moved to Nashville in 2010 and soon began auditioning for “American Idol.” In 2013, during her third try, she finished fifth.
Adamson, an Axis, Alabama, native, is a former winner of Bluebird Cafe’s Golden Pic award.
He got his musical start playing with Pastor Ray Thompson at revival camp meetings.
Later, Adamson played the casino and club circuit before moving back to the Alabama Gulf Coast in 2015.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.