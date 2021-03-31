The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s popular “The Nashville Songwriter” series, sponsored by Jagoe Homes, returns at 7 p.m. on April 15.
Tickets are $10.
They’re available at https://bluegrass-hall.ticketleap.com/the-nashville-songwriter---4/
There’s still limited seating — 25% of capacity — in the 447-seat Woodward Theatre and shows have been selling out early.
The lineup this month features songwriters Chris Beard, Jenny Tolman and Joel Shewmake.
Beard is an eastern Kentucky native who writes for BMG Music Publishing.
His publicity says he’s written hundreds of songs.
Tolman’s songwriting has been compared with the late Roger Miller’s.
The Nashville native’s 2020 debut album, “There Goes the Neighborhood,” features titles like “High Class White Trash” and “Till My Tank Is Empty.”
Shewmake, a Cookeville, Tennessee, native has spent the past two decades in Nashville.
His songs have been recorded by artists such as Brad Paisley, Montgomery-Gentry, Gary Allan, Lonestar and Trace Adkins.
“The Nashville Songwriter” returned in January after being shut down for 11 months by the coronavirus pandemic.
The series focuses on both hitmakers and those searching for their first hit.
The songwriters talk about their songs and perform some of them for the audience.
Masks are required for audience members.
Bar and concessions will available during the concert.
The Hall of Fame is at 311 W. Second St.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
