In January, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum brought back its “The Nashville Songwriter” series, which had been canceled since March by the coronavirus pandemic.
The series, sponsored by Jagoe Homes, continues at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Hall’s Woodward Theatre.
Tickets are $10 online at www.bluegrasshall.org.
This week’s show features songwriters Madison Lewis, Lacy Green and Adam Wood, performing and sharing “the stories that drive their songwriting craft.”
A news release says, “A very limited number of tickets are available. Seating will be approximately 25% of capacity to ensure social distancing and to meet state requirements related to Covid-19, so purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. Masks will be required. Tickets will be sold based on how many attendees will be in your group.”
Lewis, a 17-year-old native of London, Kentucky, made it to Hollywood Week on “American Idol” last year.
She has performed at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Eddie’s Attic in Atlanta, The Bitter End in New York City and The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.
Lewis has also shared stages with Tyler Childers, Iris Dement, Billy Strings and others.
Green, a native of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, began performing at 13.
She has performed at CMA Fest, The Bluebird Cafe and Music City Roots and has been featured by Rolling Stone Country, Radio Disney, YouTube Nashville and Taste of Country.
Green worked with bluegrass star Ronnie Bowman on her debut EP.
Wood is a songwriter and producer from the Muscle Shoals area of Alabama.
He’s spent more than a decade in Nashville. Wood’s songs have been recorded by Trace Adkins, Lonestar, Delta Rae and Smithfield.
He’s currently a staff writer in a co-venture between country artist Lee Brice and Curb Music Publishing.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said, “The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum works hard to present music that matters and to create unique experiences around the music. A songwriter series featuring Nashville-based songwriters feels very authentic.”
