Three Nashville-based songwriters will be in Owensboro on Feb. 20 for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s monthly series, “The Nashville Songwriter.”
The 7:30 p.m. performance in the lobby of the Hall of Fame is sponsored by Jagoe Homes.
Tickets are $5 and $15.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said, “One of our objectives is to create unique experiences around the music, so we are transforming our lobby into a café for this series each month enabling people to experience the music up close and personal with each singer/songwriter.”
This month’s guests are Sean Della Croce, Owen Danoff and Kurt Fortmeyer.
Croce’s current album, “Illuminations,” was released in April.
Williamson Source, a Nashville-area publication, wrote, “Della Croce has forged a style all her own with her latest project. ‘Illuminations’ is a blend of folk wisdom with Americana heart and a truly alternative soul. The record is rooted first and foremost in Della Croce’s poetic lyrics — the 10-track album is comprised entirely of original songs.”
Danoff is the son of Bill Danoff, an original member of the Starland Vocal Band.
He finished 11th on the 10th season of “The Voice,” and chose Adam Levine as his coach.
Fortmeyer hit the road in the late 1970s, hitchhiking across the country, playing in the streets and parks of major cities.
He accompanies his songs on his acoustic guitar and harmonica.
The Hall of Fame launched the series in September with tables set up cafe-style in the lobby.
At the time, Joslin said, “What sparked this is the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. They have songwriters in the round taking turns playing and talking about their songs.”
He said the series will focus “on both hitmakers and those searching for their first hit.”
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
