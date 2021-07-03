Natasha Neely Henry grew up performing on Owensboro stages.
In 1989, when she was 3, Henry became one of Beverly “Goldie” Payne’s “Stars of Tomorrow,” performing regularly at Goldie’s Best Little Opryhouse in Kentucky in downtown Owensboro.
Two years later, she was performing at a political rally with Marty Brown, Alma Randolph, Payne and others.
And Henry continued to perform at church and other venues in the community through high school.
These days, Henry is based in Nashville, where she’s part of The Downtown Band, which has been voted “Top 10 Best Party Band in the United States” and “Best Live Band in Tennessee” by the Industry Expert Awards.
They’ll be performing on the downtown riverfront at 7 p.m. Sunday as part of the city’s All American Fourth of July Celebration.
The band will also perform from 9:30 to 10 after the fireworks show ends.
It’s good to be performing again after a long shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, Henry said.
“Entertainment took a hard hit last year,” she said.
Henry also performs on the General Jackson Showboat in Nashville, doing five shows a week.
That venue was also closed from March 2020 to March 2021, she said.
Henry been with The Downtown Band for six years.
“We play for a lot of corporate events and weddings all over the country,” Henry said. “Sometimes, we go to other countries too.”
She’s performed with the band on the beach at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The 10-piece band has three different versions — dance band, country and DJ.
Henry works with all three, she said.
“We stay really busy,” Henry said.
The band played for the 2019 All American Fourth of July in Owensboro, she said, and was supposed to return last year.
“It’s always good to come back home and perform,” Henry said. “Music has been my life on weekends since I was 3.”
After leaving Owensboro, she performed at Dollywood and at Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Henry also performs at The Nashville Palace and the Wildhorse Saloon.
She has a bachelor’s degree in music business from Belmont University.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
