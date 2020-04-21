Supreme Court: Jury verdicts in serious state cases must be unanimous
The Supreme Court declared Monday that the Constitution requires that juries come to an unanimous verdict to convict Americans of serious crimes, overturning a state law in Louisiana that critics say was used to find black defendants guilty even when one or two black jurors disagreed.
The court’s opinion by Justice Neil M. Gorsuch provides a striking example of how “originalism” — a doctrine favored by conservatives — can sometimes yield rulings that produce liberal results.
Gorsuch said that when Sixth Amendment and the right to a jury trial was added to the Constitution in 1791, it was understood to mean that jurors had to reach a unanimous jury verdict. Yet the Supreme Court until now had refused to enforce that requirement on the states. While juries in federal cases must be unanimous, a divided court in 1972 did not impose the rule on the states.
Gorsuch said this was a mistake. “When the American people chose to enshrine that right in the Constitution, they weren’t suggesting fruitful topics for future cost-benefit analyses. They were seeking to ensure that their children’s children would enjoy the same hard-won liberty they enjoyed,” he wrote in Ramos v. Louisiana.
Oil trades below zero nationwide
Oil is trading below $0 a barrel across the U.S. after the futures market suffered its worst price crash in history.
Barrels from the country’s biggest shale plays are pricing in negative territory, with buyers such as Enterprise Products Partners LP asking to be paid for taking crude in the Permian Basin. Enterprise offered negative prices for all grades, including minus $43.68 a barrel for West Texas Sour.
The meltdown follows the worst day of trading in U.S. history, in which New York oil futures plummeted more than 300% to close at an unprecedented negative $37.63 a barrel. The market was already under pressure as storage across the country fills and the coronavirus pandemic obliterates energy demand.
U.S. lockdowns coincide with rise in poisonings from cleaners
NEW YORK — One toddler became dizzy, fell and hit her head after drinking from a large bottle of hand sanitizer. A woman had a scary coughing and wheezing fit while soaking her produce in a sink containing bleach, vinegar and hot water.
Reports of accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants are up this year, and researchers believe it’s related to the coronavirus epidemic.
Such poisonings were up about 20% in the first three months of this year, compared with the same period in 2018 and 2019, according to a report Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The authors said they can’t prove coronavirus drove the increase, but said it seems likely the two are linked, given the number of stay-at-home orders and guidance to clean hands and dirty surfaces. They warned against using more cleaner than directed, mixing multiple products together or using them in poorly ventilated areas.
