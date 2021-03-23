The spotlight is on farmers across the country and throughout Kentucky with Tuesday, March 23, being celebrated as the 48th annual National Agriculture Day.
It comes on Day Three of National Agriculture Week that began on Sunday and will end on Saturday.
Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles said it’s only appropriate, after the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic, that farmers are recognized for their efforts to keep the food supply going.
“Agriculture is not just essential but necessary for our survival,” Quarles said. “And COVID-19 provided a much-needed awareness about how important getting food from the farm gate to the dinner plate is across the commonwealth.”
According to Quarles, the pandemic also brought more customers to farmers markets and to local farm stands that sold homegrown and Kentucky Proud products.
“...That included a robust Kentucky Proud buying spree from Kentucky producers, meaning our farmers markets and buy-local campaigns have never been stronger,” he said. “So we’re using this opportunity to not make buying local a fad but to try to make it a permanent choice of Kentuckians so they can support farmers post-COVID-19.”
The school feeding programs were another aspect that agriculture played a role in during the pandemic.
After schools were forced to close in mid-March of 2020, The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted waivers to allow the free meals to continue via drive-thrus.
During that time, Quarles visited feeding sites throughout the state to see how they were distributing the meals.
Quarles said the school meal programs became a priority for him.
“As students transitioned into learning at home, it was to make sure they had access to hot meals regardless of where they were learning,” he said. “Kentucky was one of the first states in the nation to receive a critical waiver so that we could pass out meals to students, guardians and parents.”
Throughout this week, the KDA will be promoting buying from a local producer, agriculture awareness and farm safety.
“A lot of farmers are getting back out to the fields and that means they’re moving large equipment, and we’re asking all Kentuckians to share the road during planting season,” Quarles said. “I know it’s frustrating getting stuck behind some slow-moving equipment but farmers want to get home safe to their families just like you do.”
With COVID-19 still limiting events, Quarles said there won’t be the typical appreciation breakfasts or activities this week. Instead, the KDA is requesting the public to use its social media platforms to encourage the state’s more than 120,000 ag producers and its 76,000 farms.
“…If you like to eat like I do, be sure to thank a Kentucky farmer,” Quarles said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
