Jerry Ray Davis’ Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership moved Saturday to its new 27,300-square-foot showroom at 3900 Frederica St. — part of the old Texas Gas property.
On Tuesday, the dealership gained national exposure on RFD-TV during its AgRally ‘22 Farm Show on National AgDay.
Alan Watts, farm director for WKDZ radio in Cadiz and a staff member at the Kentucky Ag Network, represented RFD-TV.
He said he planned to interview Davis and Barry Alexander, vice chairman of the Kentucky Soybean Association, as well as a board member of the national United Soybean Board, during the five-minute live feed from the dealership at 2:15 p.m.
The Kentucky Ag Network, Watts said, represents 85 radio stations across the state.
Kalene Rumley, internet sales manager at the dealership, said she heard about plans for the telecast last year and applied to try to get Jerry Ray Davis CDJR selected as one of the remote sites for the day.
“She applied, and we were accepted,” Davis said.
Jerry Ray Davis CDJR is a local certified agriculture dealership.
That program offers farmers an AgPak program that says it saves farmers up to $20,000 on the purchase of a new truck and a variety of accessories.
Rumley said her parents are farmers, and she understands the need for the program.
“We wanted to give back to farmers just before the start of their busiest season,” she said.
Davis said his dealership is the only certified agriculture dealer in western Kentucky.
“The only other one in Kentucky is in Louisville,” he said.
Patrick Driscoll, president of the Certified Agriculture Dealer Program, which puts on the national farm rally, said in a news release, “We selected Jerry Ray Davis CDJR to hold a local event and provide live camera feed because of the great job they do in serving local farmers, growers and ranchers.”
He said live local reports Tuesday also came from dealerships in Colorado, North Dakota, Michigan, Florida, California and Texas, along with national reports from Washington, D.C.
Davis’ move from the corner of Fourth and Frederica streets leaves downtown without a new vehicle dealership for the first time in more than a century.
He said he has 180 new and used vehicles on his new lot, along with 45 people on the payroll.
In 2020, Davis and his wife, the former Kym Williams, an Owensboro native, moved back and took over Steve Jones’ Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership.
But Davis wasn’t happy with the location.
He had one-way streets on the north and the south sides of the dealership, and it was hard to get in and out.
So, Davis began preparing for the move.
RFD-TV says it’s available in 50 million homes.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
