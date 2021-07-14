A September event scheduled to be held in Muhlenberg County will feature a lineup of national conservative speakers.
Called the “For God & Country: A Reunion of We The People,” it will include President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser and one of the attorneys who represented Trump in lawsuits after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.
The event, which will be hosted by Brad Barton, will be held Sept. 10-11 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center in Powderly.
Barton hosts the “Lil Talk Show” on the internet and has a large following of more than 125,000 people on Facebook.
Speakers include Michael Flynn, a former Army General who was national security adviser at the beginning of President Donald Trump’s first year of office. Flynn resigned and pleaded guilty of lying to the FBI in 2017 regarding his contacts to a Russian official. Flynn was pardoned by Trump.
Also, Lin Wood, an attorney who represented Trump in post-election lawsuits in several states, is scheduled to appear at the event. Wood is facing possible sanctions in Michigan for claims of election fraud Trump’s attorneys made there, and is facing an ethics complaint in Arizona and an investigation in Georgia for his role in post-election lawsuits, according to media accounts.
Other speakers include Mike Lindell, CEO of the MyPillow company, who has become a prominent proponent of claims that Trump won the 2020 election, and Candace Owens, a conservative media personality. Other speakers include the Rev. Greg Locke, John Di Lemme, Dr. Simone Gold, Barton and others.
Gold was charged for allegedly being involved in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, and Lindell has claimed he has evidence that Trump won the 2020 election.
Tickets are $250 for the event, with $500 VIP passes available. Tickets can be purchased at the event’s website, godandcountryreunion.com.
Rebecca Jeffries, coordinator for the event, said similar events have been held in other states.
Barton “has met and become friends with every single speaker that’s coming,” Jeffries said. “We wanted to get them together in one place.”
Jeffries said the 2020 national elections are not the focus of the event.
“I’m not (in) politics, I’m a patriot,” Jeffries said. “Obviously, I think the election is on everybody’s minds, with what we are facing and what everybody is facing.”
But the event “is not an endorsement for anybody,” Jeffries said. “It has nothing to do with endorsing anybody. It’s just about American freedoms, our rights as Americans.”
The event could draw 9,000 to 12,000 people, Jeffries said.
Jeffries said she didn’t know specifically what the speakers would discuss.
“I do know it will be basically what’s going on in the world today, and old-fashioned Americana, just going back to our roots,” she said.
“Anyone who knows Candace Owens knows what she stands for,” Jeffries said. “...If you know General Flynn, you know ... what he’s doing right now.”
Jeffries said she had no concerns about security.
“We have had several events for ‘We The People,’ and every one went off very smoothly,” she said. “We have had nobody there protesting.”
Jeffries said, “This is the first time all of these speakers have been involved in one event.”
The event “is a reunion for ‘We The People,’ ” Jeffries said. “... It’s just like-minded people getting together.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
