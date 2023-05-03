The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will host a "National Day of Prayer Acoustic Worship Jam" at 7 p.m. Thursday on the Michael E. Horn Family Foundation Outdoor Stage in honor of National Day of Prayer.
The event is organized by Randy Lanham, the museum's education director, along with worship leaders Joe Christian and Wayne Morris.
