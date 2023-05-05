Owensboro residents Betty Evans and Laura Vanover were among the first to arrive at Thursday’s annual National Day of Prayer lunchtime event on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.
Although the two had never previously met, they bonded over their Christian faith as they shared a shady spot near the front.
“When we come, it’s a unity of all the churches; it’s not just one church; we’re all coming together, and we’re here for the good of our city and our country,” Evans said. “We want to pray for everybody, and you can feel it in the air. It’s just a nice experience of the Holy Spirit working.”
For Vanover, this was her first Day of Prayer event.
“God saved me,” Vanover said, “and I need to spread His Word to someone who needs it.”
Robert Soza of Owensboro leaned against another shade tree while waiting for the program to start.
Soza said he used to bring his children, who are now adults, to the event and that his work has kept him from attending in recent years.
“With the things going on in our world today, it’s important to be here and let everyone know that we’re a faith-based community and that the churches are here for the lost,” Soza said. “And just to let the love of Jesus be known in our community. …We’re not just individual denominations; we’re one body.”
Thursday was the 30th consecutive time Owensboro has participated in the National Day of Prayer, which has been a nationwide practice for nearly 71 years.
On July 4, 1952, President Harry S. Truman signed a bill proclaiming a National Day of Prayer into law, and in 1988 President Ronald Reagan designated the event be held on the first Thursday in May.
And each year for the past three decades, a local National Day of Prayer committee has organized the event, which has featured worship music, speakers and various prayers focused on the church and repentance, spiritual warfare and righteousness, family, government, business, education and media.
Last year, rain forced the event indoors, but the weather was ideal Thursday for what is meant to be an outdoor public prayer observance.
Rick Rhodes, a member of the local National Day of Prayer committee, said the event has been held as planned outside more often than not.
“We are blessed beyond measure,” said Rhodes about the day’s blue skies, mild temperatures and the hundreds of people who filled the courthouse lawn. “In my 30 years on the committee, we, maybe, have had to move indoors a half-dozen times.”
A worship team from various churches provided the music, the Daviess County High School JROTC presented the colors and the Codie Leaf family delivered the day’s testimony.
Ralph and Debra Barany, along with their friend Wendy Wells, were among those attending the Day of Prayer for the first time.
Ralph Barany said he and his wife are retired, allowing them to participate.
“Prayer is important; the more you do it the better off you are,” Ralph Barany said.
