Hundreds of people are expected to gather at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn for the annual National Day of Prayer.
The event features worship music, speakers and prayer.
Rick Rhodes, a member of the local National Day of Prayer committee, said the emphasis is placed on the event’s purpose and not on who will be speaking or playing the worship music.
“We usually don’t make a big deal out of who’s doing what,” Rhodes said. “It’s all about the day; it’s all about the Lord.”
This will be the 30th straight time Owensboro has participated in the National Day of Prayer, which has been a nationwide practice for nearly 71 years.
On July 4, 1952, President Harry S. Truman signed a bill proclaiming a National Day of Prayer into law, and in 1988 president Ronald Reagan designated the event to be held on the first Thursday in May.
Rhodes said the courthouse lawn has always been ideal because of its accessibility and what it symbolizes.
“The courthouse represents the government and in essence our nation,” Rhodes said. “So we just feel like that’s the best place to gather — a place that represents the whole country.”
Owensboro’s committee consists of both Protestant and Catholic faiths.
Rhodes, who is also director of adult ministry at St. Stephen Cathedral Church, said the goal is for anyone to feel welcome regardless of faith.
“We really don’t want it affiliated with any church because it’s a nondenominational thing,” he said. “… It’s just people gathering together for prayer.”
The “Circle of Good News” Bible reading begins the program with people reading Scriptures around the courthouse.
If rain is forecasted for the day, the National Day of Prayer committee will move the event to First Baptist Church at 230 J.R. Miller Blvd.
The local event will also be live streamed on Facebook for those who can’t be there in person, Rhodes said.
“We feel like this is the most important day for our country because Jesus is the only way we’re going to get this country back on its feet,” Rhodes said. “We have just gotten so far away from the values and the principles that this country was founded on.”
On Wednesday prior to the National Day of Prayer, there will be a student ministries prayer night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Community Church, 800 Pleasant Valley Road. It’s open to middle and high school students along with youth pastors.
For more information about the local National Day of Prayer event, contact Rhodes at 270-313-8370.
