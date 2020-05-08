In previous years, the front lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse would’ve been filled with people at lunchtime on the first Thursday in May for the National Day of Prayer.
Instead, the COVID-19 outbreak forced the 69th annual National Day of Prayer to be held via Facebook on Thursday through a prerecorded, 45-minute video. It featured worship songs, a testimony and prayers for repentance, families, businesses, health care workers, education and media.
Prior to the noon release of the video, participants were asked at 11:30 a.m. to join a cyber circle of scripture reading.
Owensboro resident Cathy Mullins
led off the video by singing the
national anthem.
And Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was among the featured guests who delivered a prayer during the video.
Rick Rhodes, who’s part of Owensboro’s six-member National Day of Prayer committee, complimented the production and all those who participated in it.
However, he said the ideal way is still gathering in person on the courthouse lawn.
“It was an awesome thing that we were able to do but you lose the personal togetherness of being there, and for a Christian community, that’s what it’s all about — Jesus wanting us to be part of a group, part of a community,” Rhodes said. “And there is that visible witness that people who are going up and down the streets can see that something is going on there.”
Rhodes added that the event streamed for the first time in 2019 via Facebook Live and would’ve been again this year if the in-person gathering was allowed.
Rhodes said the Facebook Live provides an option for people who are sick or can’t leave their jobs for an entire hour to view the service.
“It’s so people can be part of it who can’t get down to the courthouse,” he said.
And although this year’s National Day of Prayer was online-only, Rhodes said the event still served a valuable purpose.
“We still gathered in prayer and that’s the important thing; we got to pray, lift up our nation and pray for God to heal our land,” Rhodes said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
